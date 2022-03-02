Vans Skateboarding Introduces The Lizzie

Vans is excited to unveil an all-new skate shoe in partnership with Vans pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto.

As a trailblazer in skateboarding, Lizzie is an inspiration, breaking down the barriers of what’s possible. The result is The Lizzie, Vans’ first signature skateboarding shoe designed by a woman in 20 years. The Lizzie provides something else entirely for a wider range of skateboarders whose needs are not being met.

“I really enjoyed the process of creating a shoe from the ground up,” Lizzie said. “I felt compelled to make a shoe that is simple, functional, feels good on your feet and has a bit of soul, and feel proud of what we were able to accomplish.”

Join Vans and celebrate the launch of The Lizzie at Goya Studios, Los Angeles, from March 10th-12th. RSVP Here!