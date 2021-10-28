Vans Wayvee With Input From Justin Henry

Vans’ latest silhouette, the Wayvee, is built from the ground up with input from skateboarders like Justin Henry. The Wayvee by Justin Henry takes cues from deep brown and black earth tones as a nod to his Columbus, Ohio roots, skating weather-warped ramps and learning the value of working hard and making every try count. Just like Justin’s clean, streamlined style, the Wayvee pushes the boundaries of performance and design, delivering brand new tech and a low-key yet lux profile.

Justin’s love for his community is reflected in his commitment to helping grow skateboarding and giving back to local skateboarders. This was the inspiration behind the latest iteration of the Wayvee. The coffeebean colorway is a literal interpretation of “built from the ground up,” and speaks to early influences for Justin like vintage sports photography and basketball. Featuring ripstop and leather uppers with a black leather Sidestripe, the shoe has Justin’s namesake debossed on the heel counter as well as the black and brown animal print footbed.