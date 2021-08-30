Vans x Andrew Reynolds Skate Classics Collection

Vans proudly partners with skateboarding legend and Vans Skateboarding team member Andrew Reynolds on a collection of newly updated Skate Classics that stand out for their world-class performance, upgraded construction and reinforced materials. The collection leads with the Reynolds Skate Half Cab 92, and includes the Skate Sk8-Hi and Skate Old Skool, with an overarching aesthetic inspired by classic ‘90s skateboarding.

Completely redesigned with skateboarders in mind, the Skate Classics line delivers fully revised uppers that incorporate reimagined patterns and an all-new last for better heel fit. A molded heel counter and locked-in tongue straps with premium heel hold keep feet secure for better control. The DURACAP underlay takes on a new shape, adding flexibility and removing excess bulk to eliminate hot spots, resulting in an essential fit for maximum durability where skaters need it most. Two-part foxing featuring a heavier knurl texture on toe bumpers, as well as Sick Stick, a new proprietary gum rubber compound, increases the durability and longevity of the shoe. In addition, Vans best-in-class PopCush energy-return footbeds snap back and won’t pack out, keeping legs feeling fresh to skate longer.

The Skate Classics Andrew Reynolds collection features a timeless brown and navy color combination inspired by workwear textiles like denim, leather, heavy canvas, and plaid. Each shoe features the standard Vans skateboarding label flipped inside out revealing the key message, “World’s No. 1 Skateboarding Shoe” underscored by Reynolds’ namesake.

The Skate Half Cab 92 leads the pack, in golden brown suede and heavy canvas with a classic black tongue. The Checkerboard flag and heel scab add an unexpected pop of red linking back to the tongue labels. The Skate Old Skool comes in navy suede with a golden brown leather Sidestripe and denim-inspired stitching, and the Skate Sk8-Hi features navy suede overlays on golden brown quarter panels with contrast white stitching. All three silhouettes feature classic black foxing and a ‘90s grunge-inspired plaid footbed.

Andrew Reynolds has dedicated his life to progressing skateboarding. Beyond his signature frontside flips, his Thrasher Magazine Skater of the Year award, and appearing multiple times in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, he is committed to fostering the next generation of skateboarders and ensuring the culture is in good hands for years to come.

Vans’ Skate Classics Andrew Reynolds Collection will be available September 1, 2021, at Vans retail locations and at Vans.com/Skateboarding.