Vans x Crockett Hi and Utility-Inspired Apparel

Vans teams up with Gilbert Crockett on a new colorway for the Crockett Hi and a well-curated apparel pack that pays tribute to his raw-yet-refined style.

Defined by quality and detail both on and off the board, Gilbert’s mark on skateboarding has been shaped by his adaptive nature, which shines through in everything he does. Equally, his interest in design and construction is a catalyst in creating his Vans signature shoe and apparel designs. With a keen eye to form and function, as well as an appreciation for retro influences, Gilbert partnered with Vans on this season’s Crockett Hi in a neutral bungee cord/black colorway.