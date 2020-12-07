Vans x Fucking Awesome New AVE Pro

The perfect union of two brands rooted in breaking the mold, Vans and Fucking Awesome have partnered to introduce an exclusive new take on the AVE Pro, with elevated details that speak to a shared vision of uncompromising standards.

Designed by and created for longtime Vans team rider and FA Co-founder Anthony Van Engelen, the Vans x FA AVE Pro features tumbled leather —a first for this silhouette—with a breathable mono-mesh ripstop textile and a custom translucent rubber molded tongue label.

These details have been rolled up into the most technically advanced skate shoe Vans has ever made. The AVE Pro combines Duracap reinforced underlays on high-wear areas to provide lasting durability, while RapidWeld no-sew technology eliminates bulk with advanced stitchless upper panel welding. The result is a stronger, more flexible, and lighter build than conventional stitching.