Always committed to progression, Vans is proud to unveil the latest innovation to style and performance, the Vans x Fucking Awesome UltimateWaffle EXP. Partnering with Anthony Van Engelen, this new, experimental silhouette comes to life utilizing a technical process called SturdyStitch to deliver a durable-yet-flexible upper for increased abrasion resistance and breathability.

The Vans x FA UltimateWaffle EXP leverages Sturdy Stitch, a TPU-based thread for technical embroidery, that is heat pressed to fuse into a breathable monomesh base. SturdyStitch is reinforced with multiple layers across the toe cap to protect high wear areas, as well as a singular layer around the eyestay and heelcounter. The result is increased abrasion resistance, while maintaining breathability and flex. RapidWeld technology is then applied to provide additional structure in the mid-foot and vamp.

This new durable upper is grounded with a translucent UltimateWaffle™ outsole construction, combining a built-in UltraCush™ insole with an internal stabilizing shank for more cushioning, durability, and support—all while offering a unique “what you see, is what you get” look and feel. The shoe is finished with LuxLiner™’s sock-like interior for the ultimate fit, comfort, and breathability.

Available in the hero FA white and black colorway, the Vans x FA UltimateWaffle EXP features a custom molded Vans x FA tongue label, as well as AVE’s namesake on the heelcounter and Vans x FA signature detailing on the heelscab and insole. The shoe is delivered in custom translucent packaging with FA’s signature “Hurt Your Eyes” print.

The Vans x FA UltimateWaffle EXP will be available beginning December 9, 2021, at Vans Skateboarding retailers and at Vans.com/Skateboarding. For more information, and where to purchase, please visit The Drop List, a calendar of Vans’ most exclusive product drops.