Vans x Hockey Andrew Allen Authentic Hi New Colorways and Materials



Everything Andrew Allen does on a skateboard is done with a little more grit than most other skaters can muster. Allen’s skateboarding is raw and rugged, with his give-no-fucks attitude on full display whenever he sets foot on his board. This uncompromising attitude makes Allen a perfect fit at Hockey Skateboards and translates seamlessly onto his Vans x Hockey Authentic Hi.

Allen and Hockey had their first go-around with the Authentic Hi in the spring of 2020, and now the high-top take on Vans’ famed Authentic is back with new colorways and upgraded materials for a better-than-ever skateboarding experience. Available exclusively at Vans Skateboarding retail locations, Allen’s second set of Vans x Hockey Andrew Allen Authentic Hi colorways are designed for skateboarding first and foremost but don’t sacrifice their rebellious style in the pursuit of performance.

Arriving in both a fiery red and a crisp white, the canvas uppers of the Vans x Hockey Andrew Allen Authentic Hi are supported with a rubber ollie pad on the lateral forefoot and an all-new last for better support and feel. Under the upper’s canvas folds and contrast stitching sits a duracap underlay, with an updated shape that adds flexibility and durability while removing excess bulk to eliminate bothersome “hot spots” where heat and friction build-up. This ensures that skaters will have support where they need it the most without compromising on comfort.

Molded heel counters and locked-in tongue straps ensure the wearer’s foot will remain in place and not slide out over the midsole, while Hockey’s signature dog graphic is embroidered on the lateral collar and a classic Vans checkerboard pattern appears on the lateral quarter’s tag. Allen’s name is also stitched inside each collar for a hidden signature touch.

Midsoles and outsoles are packed just as full of tech as their counterparts, with two-part foxing offering a heavier knurl on toe bumpers that are designed to tackle heavy skate sessions. Heel tags also provide a “shatter” print for a nod to one of Hockey’s most famous graphics. Outsoles feature Sick Stick, Vans’ new proprietary gum rubber compound that supplies grip, feel, and longevity. Inside the shoe, PopCush footbeds offer snappy, responsive energy return that won’t pack out, ensuring the shoes — and the wearer’s legs — will stay fresh session after session.

The Vans x Hockey Andrew Allen Authentic Hi collection will release via select Vans Skateboarding retailers today.. Each pair is priced at $65. Please visit The Drop List, a calendar of Vans’ most exclusive product drops, for more information and where to purchase.