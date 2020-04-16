Vans x Hockey Authentic High Pro by Andrew Allen

Andrew Allen is anything but typical. In a world of skateboarders flooding the streets, he’s made his career stand out by constantly subverting the norms. His creative approach and zero-fucks-given attitude has earned him a cult following, not to mention secured his place on a board brand that embodies this same ethos: Hockey Skateboards.

It’s only natural, then, that Hockey would choose to dust off a little-known silhouette and upgrade it to meet the needs of today’s modern skater. Vans x Hockey is proud to introduce the Authentic High Pro as part of our newest collection, the Vans x Hockey Andrew Allen Edition, offered exclusively at Vans Pro Skate LTD accounts.

The Authentic High Pro in Andrew Allen Hockey black and Vans x Hockey L/S and S/S shirt are now available. For more information, visit vans.com/hockey.