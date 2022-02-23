Vans x Krooked: Natas Kaupas and Ray Barbee

Vans is proud to partner with Krooked Skateboards to bring together two of the most creative legends and pioneers in skateboarding: Natas Kaupas and Ray Barbee.

Known for their unexpected guest boards, Krooked teamed up with Vans to deliver on this tradition by bringing in Natas, who holds special meaning with both brands and who served as an inspiration to Ray during his formative years as a young skateboarder. A respected artist in the skate community and beyond, Natas tapped into iconic board graphics from the past—Ray’s Ragdoll and Natas’ Panther—updating them with signature Krooked eyes and bringing them to life across footwear, apparel, and a guest Krooked board.

The Vans x Krooked by Natas Kaupas for Ray Barbee Collection will be available beginning February 25, 2022, at select Vans Skateboarding retailers and at Vans.com/news.