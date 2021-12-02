Vans x Premier 20th Anniversary

A bastion of Michigan skateboarding since the turn of the century, Grand Rapids-based Premier is celebrating 20 years in business this holiday season, and Vans Skateboarding is aiding in the festivities. The two have come together for “Laced” takes on the Skate Grosso Mid and Skate Old Skool, both of which are equal parts elegant and tough.

Arriving in vibrant red and black, the Skate Grosso Mid offers attention-demanding accents, while the Skate Old Skool opts for a tonal black look split with a white Jazz stripe. Each pair is covered with a delicate lace coating — one that quickly frays and tears with wear to reveal a heavy-duty leather base.