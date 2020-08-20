Kader Sylla, Dustin Dollin, Rowan Zorilla and Kyle Walker influenced this one-of-a-kind aesthetic.



Their videos started a movement in skateboarding, influencing skaters through fashion, tricks, music and attitude. Now, Vans is paying tribute to Shake Junt and the iconic mark the brand has made on skateboarding with a new collection, influenced by shared team riders Kader Sylla, Dustin Dolllin, Rowan Zorilla, and Kyle Walker.

Flashy, irreverent, and truly “Off The Wall,” Shake Junt has built a crew of loyal skaters throughout its 12-year history by being inclusive, positive, and creating content that is “by the homies, for the homies.” Available globally in August, the Vans x Shake Junt collection features an exclusive new colorway for the Kyle Pro 2, Old Skool Pro, Slip-On Pro and Era Pro, plus a range of apparel pieces.