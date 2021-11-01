Vans x Skateistan Collection Inspired by Community Unity

Vans teams up with award-winning non-profit organization Skateistan on a new mission-driven collection of footwear and apparel highlighting community unity, self-expression and creativity. Founded in Afghanistan to empower youth through skateboarding and education, Skateistan has been elevated to the global stage with skateboarding and educational projects across Cambodia, South Africa, Jordan, Bolivia and Kenya. The spirit of community collaboration comes to life across Vans x Skateistan’s new collection, with Vans to donate $200k to Skateistan to support the development of skateboarding.

With a shared belief that skateboarders can make the world a better place through the power of skateboarding, Skateistan and Vans drew inspiration from Skateistan’s skate school students to create an original and truly uplifting take on the Skate Sk8-Hi, Skate Era, Skate Slip-On, and a head-to-toe apparel collection for men, women, and kids.

Earlier this year, Vans and Skateistan partnered on a summer-long campaign, shedding light on what makes skateboarding so special —the streets, skateparks, backyard pools and communities that built skateboarding from the ground up. As part of that campaign, Vans donated an additional $200k to the Tides Foundation to support Skateistan’s youth programming.

The Vans x Skateistan collection will be available beginning November 11, 2021, at Vans retailers and Vans.com/Skateboarding. To learn more about Skateistan’s mission, visit Skateistan.org.