Vans x Uprise | Duo of Skate Half Cabs

As Vans Skateboarding celebrates the 30th anniversary of Steve Caballero’s Half Cab over the course of 2022, several skate shops and brands have been tapped to reimagine the iconic model. One of these outlets is the Chicago-based Uprise Skateshop. Widely regarded as the godfathers of Chicago skateboarding, the Uprise Skateshop crew — who, themselves, are celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2022 — have brought Windy City style to two iterations of the Skate Half Cab ‘92.

Uprise Skateshop’s duo of takes on the Skate Half Cab ‘92 are Chicago through and through, offering black and red-based color schemes that nod to the Windy City’s classic Chicago Colorways. Both pairs are constructed of traditional canvas and shorthair suede, with contrast stitching adding an extra touch of detail and original Half Cab branding placed on the quarter panel and tongue. Uprise’s familiar text logo can be seen on both the inside of the tongue tag and the insoles, where it’s displayed in repeating fashion alongside a Vans wordmark.

The Vans Skateboarding x Uprise Skateshop Skate Half Cab ‘92 collection is exclusive to Uprise Skateshop’s brick-and-mortar store and the Uprise Skateshop webstore. It’ll be made available for purchase on April 8, with shoes priced at $85. Please visit The Drop List, a calendar of Vans’ most exclusive product drops, for more information and where to purchase.