Vault by Vans x Noah Caballero VLT LX , Authentic One Piece VLT LX

Vault by Vans and Noah have come together for a Fall 2021 release, offering a five-shoe collection with two takes on the Caballero VLT LX and three iterations of the Authentic One Piece VLT LX. Continuing a vintage skateboarding-focused partnership that began in 2018, Vault by Vans and Noah’s latest effort elevates two timeless Vans styles with premium tonal constructions and subtle branding.

First released in 1989, the Caballero was initially created for legendary skateboarder Steve Caballero and made iconic by Caballero’s on-board feats — plus the enterprising skaters who would modify the collar height with scissors and tape. For 2021, Vault by Vans and Noah have dressed Caballero’s signature sneaker up in spruce and black color palettes, both of which feature premium hairy suede uppers, original Caballero dragon branding on the lateral quarter, and a debossed Noah logo on the lateral heel counter. There are also printed logos on the tongue, a UltraCush insole, plus black midsoles with a red rubber stamp on the rear.

One of Vans’ original styles that date back to the Van Doren Rubber Company’s first factory in Anaheim, California, the Authentic is upgraded in this collection and matches its high-cut Caballero counterpart with spruce and black suede colorways of its own but also adds a wheat suede style into the mix. Green and black makeups alike offer black midsoles, while the wheat style flips the script with a brown gum rubber midsole. Each is completed with debossed Noah logos, tongue and UltraCush insole branding, and a red rubber heel stamp.

The Vault by Vans x Noah Caballero VLT LX and Authentic One Piece VLT LX will be released via noahny.com and Noah’s New York store at 195 Mulberry on September 16. The Caballero VLT LX is priced at $98, and the Authentic One Piece VLT LX is priced at $88. Please visit The Drop List, a calendar of Vans’ most exclusive product drops, for more information.