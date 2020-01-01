Year In Review Winners: 2019

This has been a wild year for skateboarding and a wild year for us here at Transworld. We’re still here after 36 years and still covering all the best skateboarding we can because we love it and wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. So, in continuing with our annual awards we asked you guys to vote this past week on your favorite when it comes to Full-Length Video, Video Part, Indie Video, and Rookie Pro. The results were tight and it’s always tough to pick just one winner out of such a diverse field, but here they are. Congrats to the winners and Happy New Year to you all. We appreciate the love and support through the years. Here’s to a new decade!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

The Sour Solution II

The end of 2019 (and this decade) came to a scorching end with some of the heaviest and most anticipated videos in years. We, and others, once contemplated if the full-length video was going to die by the wayside way back at the beginning of this decade, and boy were we all wrong. Ten years later and the full-length is still going strong, baby. I think we’re just going to proclaim right here and right now, “The Full-Length Skate Video Will Never Go Away!” With over ten amazing full-length videos this year from such brands like Zero, Toy Machine, Slave, Baker, and more, it’s definitely an insanely hard choice to choose one as the best, but our audience chose The Sour Solution II as video of the year. Gustav and the boys have created something very special over there in Europe and continue to produce some of the best video content year after year. Congrats!

VIDEO PART OF THE YEAR:

Mark Suciu, Verso

Mark Suciu had an amazing year, a really amazing year. And this video part alone would be proof of that fact. It will be watched and studied over and over again in years to come as it should be because it’s not only the best video part of the year, it’s in the realm of best video parts of all-time. Congrats to Mark and Justin Albert on all the hard work on this one. (Just wish we could post it below…but, oh well, you know where to see it. Ha!)

INDIE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blips / Cover Version

The field of independent videos this year was stacked and had so many great ones to choose from but in the end, Blips: Cover Version (British Spots & Random Encounters) won out. The 38-minute passion project under the direction of former Blueprint filmer Dan Magee and Kevin Parrott captured the classic UK video vibe we all love. Everything was on point; the skating, filming, editing, soundtrack, and the spots. Oh, the spots. London spots just look so good and crusty on camera. The kind of spots that would give Fred Gall a chub for sure. And they all get murdered by a cast of skaters you might not be familiar with but will become instant fans of because the skating is top notch and there’s not one weak spot in the line-up. Hats off to all involved with this one! And read Dan and Kevin’s Free Skate Mag’s interview here about the making of the video.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: