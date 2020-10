Pacifico’s Downtown Open competition series is hosting its first ever handrail and stair set S.K.A.T.E. competition on Thursday, October 8 from 5pm – 7pm (CST) / 3pm-5pm (PST) here at skateboarding.com, our YouTube, and Facebook page. The virtual event will be curated by Pacifico and TransWorld Skateboarding.

Vote for where the next game of S.K.A.T.E. will take place at downtownopen.org!