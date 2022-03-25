48 Hours In Austin | THE SQUAD Premiere + SXSW

You don’t visit Austin enough. It’s a fact. And if you’ve never been, put it on your short list to get there asap, even if only for a few days. It had been years since I’d visited, but when Calvin Millar phoned me to let me know he’d be premiering his video he’d been working on for the last ~nine months at No Comply Skateshop during South By, one week from today, I set about securing a last minute flight and a place to stay. I didn’t want to pass this trip up!

The two days whizzed by, I could’ve easily stayed a full week and taken in the SXSW music showcases every night and No Comply’s Daniel Johnston exhibit. As it was I packed in an afternoon at Barton Springs, a Guru Khalsa sighting (and free incense), a Spits show at Hotel Vegas, clinked bottles with Chris Russell and many Shep Dawgs, ran into old friends and met many new ones. The mental note has been made that I ought to make it to Austin annually. Great, great people, an incredible skate scene, live music for days—as a skateboarder, it really is a treasure of a town.