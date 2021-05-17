Arizona Iced Tea’s Boroughs To The Bay Tour Photos

We shot a ton of photos over the two weeks that the AZ team was in NYC and SF. So we wanted to have them all in once place for all to see. Watch the video if you haven’t already!

Day 1 in NYC: Juan Pablo and Carlo Carezzano.

Az in NYC
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
AZ_Boroughs_To_The_Bay082AZ_Boroughs_To_The_Bay084AZ_Boroughs_To_The_Bay085AZ_Boroughs_To_The_Bay087AZ_Boroughs_To_The_Bay092AZ_Boroughs_To_The_Bay097AZ_Boroughs_To_The_Bay104

Day 2: Juan Pablo Velez dropped bangers on Water and Wall Street. The crew hit Midtown at night.

az in nyc
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
2P2A71302P2A71432P2A78762P2A79502P2A79542P2A79922P2A80252P2A80322P2A80382P2A8046

Day 3: We got carte blanche in the Arizona Iced Tea warehouse in New Jersey. This was a wild night!

az team in ny
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
2P2A80772P2A80912P2A80962P2A80992P2A81012P2A81042P2A81062P2A81212P2A81282P2A81332P2A81352P2A81442P2A81472P2A81782P2A81852P2A81932P2A82002P2A82052P2A82242P2A82362P2A82452P2A82502P2A82772P2A82872P2A8291

Day 4: Another chilly November day in Midtown. JJ and Juan Pablo got down.

az in nyc_JJColonDoubleGrindsmall

AZ_Boroughs_Day_4038
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
AZ_Boroughs_Day_4018AZ_Boroughs_Day_4028AZ_Boroughs_Day_4047AZ_Boroughs_Day_4055

Day 5: After a flight to SF, the crew gets a full day in The City.

SF
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
AZ_Boroughs_Day_5020AZ_Boroughs_Day_5025AZ_Boroughs_Day_5029AZ_Boroughs_Day_5032AZ_Boroughs_Day_5048AZ_Boroughs_Day_5049AZ_Boroughs_Day_5051

The crew hit San Mateo and then back to the city at night.

az in sf
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
AZ_Boroughs_Day_6021AZ_Boroughs_Day_6029AZ_Boroughs_Day_6035AZ_Boroughs_Day_6068AZ_Boroughs_Day_6078AZ_Boroughs_Day_6092AZ_Boroughs_Day_6117

Perfect day at Fort Miley.

az ft miley
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
AZ_Boroughs_Day_7013AZ_Boroughs_Day_7029AZ_Boroughs_Day_7035AZ_Boroughs_Day_7067

Warm up at Potrero, then over to Oakland, then back to the city at night.

az in sf
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
AZ_Boroughs_Day_8006AZ_Boroughs_Day_8031AZ_Boroughs_Day_8053AZ_Boroughs_Day_8057AZ_Boroughs_Day_8062AZ_Boroughs_Day_8070

Last days in SF!

az in sf
Photo Credit: Blair Alley

sf in az
Photo Credit: Blair Alley

AZ_Boroughs_Day_9_10008AZ_Boroughs_Day_9_10011AZ_Boroughs_Day_9_10047AZ_Boroughs_Day_9_10057AZ_Boroughs_Day_9_10058

