Arizona Iced Tea’s Boroughs To The Bay Tour Photos

We shot a ton of photos over the two weeks that the AZ team was in NYC and SF. So we wanted to have them all in once place for all to see. Watch the video if you haven’t already!

Day 1 in NYC: Juan Pablo and Carlo Carezzano.

Photo Credit: Blair Alley

Day 2: Juan Pablo Velez dropped bangers on Water and Wall Street. The crew hit Midtown at night.

Photo Credit: Blair Alley

Day 3: We got carte blanche in the Arizona Iced Tea warehouse in New Jersey. This was a wild night! Photo Credit: Blair Alley

Day 4: Another chilly November day in Midtown. JJ and Juan Pablo got down.

Photo Credit: Blair Alley

Day 5: After a flight to SF, the crew gets a full day in The City. Photo Credit: Blair Alley

The crew hit San Mateo and then back to the city at night.

Photo Credit: Blair Alley

Perfect day at Fort Miley.

Photo Credit: Blair Alley

Warm up at Potrero, then over to Oakland, then back to the city at night.

Photo Credit: Blair Alley

Last days in SF!

Photo Credit: Blair Alley