Baker 4 Premiere Photo Recap

November 22, 2019 By

Continuing the onslaught of full-length board brand video premieres this fall, it was Baker Skateboards’ turn to premiere Baker 4 at the iconic Orpheum Theater in downtown Los Angeles, CA. For a video that wasn’t announced on social media or any websites, the crowd was packed with the who’s who of the skateboard industry and folks that were in the know all juiced to see what Reynolds and the boys had cooked up for their fourth installment. With no trailers, no teasers, just an announcement a few weeks back about the premiere, no one knew what to exactly expect, but it’s Baker Skateboards so you knew it was going to be special. And to no one’s surprise, the video was absolutely amazing! Everyone came through with full parts or close to it. We don’t want to spoil anything but let’s just say that Sammy Baca got a standing ovation and brought the house down with is part. And don’t worry, everybody…everybody on the team came through. Instant classic! Baker! Baker!

PHOTOS / @morgnar

Baker 4 PremiereThursday Nov 21st, 2019. Downtown LA.

Baker 4The golden ticket.

Baker4premier 02 The man, Corey Glick.

Baker4premier 04  Bryan Herman and the crew including Tuan Nguyen.

Baker4premier 10 Fabian Delfino and friend with Jay Thorpe holding it down. Thanks for the tickets Jay!

Baker4premier 11 Riley Hawk and The Nuge ready for the show.

Baker4premier 12 Figgy!

Baker4premier 13 LBC came up. Julian Davidson and Nick Garcia.

Baker4premier 14 Rail crusher, Jamie Foy.

Baker4premier 18 Tyson Peterson and Zach Allen hyped to be in their first Baker full-length.

Baker4premier 19 T-Funk and DC’s Jimmy Astleford know what’s up.

Baker4premier 22    Line up.

Baker Premiere 4Big line…big line.

Baker4premier 27 Heavy line up.

Baker 4 PremiereRick Howard and Feds!

Baker4premier 24 Lots of excitement.

Baker 4 Premiere Can you find the Hawk man?

Baker4premier 38   Dollin wants answers. Now.

Baker4premier 34 Ryan Ree was there! Zach and Cody Lisch tripping out.

Baker4premier 39   SD in the house. Adrian Lopez, Noah Lora, Steve Clare.

Baker4premier 42 Vegas in the house too! Braydon Szafranski.

Baker 4 Premiere
Photo Credit: Jaime Owens
 Then some guys tried to get wild…and well…you know…it was over before it started.

Baker 4 Premiere Because they showed up quick.

Baker 4
Photo Credit: Jaime Owens
And that’s a wrap! Baker 4 is an instant classic. Get your eyes on it when it comes out at the end of this month. Drew Letman knows what’s good!

