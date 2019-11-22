Baker 4 Premiere Photo Recap

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Continuing the onslaught of full-length board brand video premieres this fall, it was Baker Skateboards’ turn to premiere Baker 4 at the iconic Orpheum Theater in downtown Los Angeles, CA. For a video that wasn’t announced on social media or any websites, the crowd was packed with the who’s who of the skateboard industry and folks that were in the know all juiced to see what Reynolds and the boys had cooked up for their fourth installment. With no trailers, no teasers, just an announcement a few weeks back about the premiere, no one knew what to exactly expect, but it’s Baker Skateboards so you knew it was going to be special. And to no one’s surprise, the video was absolutely amazing! Everyone came through with full parts or close to it. We don’t want to spoil anything but let’s just say that Sammy Baca got a standing ovation and brought the house down with is part. And don’t worry, everybody…everybody on the team came through. Instant classic! Baker! Baker!

PHOTOS / @morgnar

Thursday Nov 21st, 2019. Downtown LA.

The golden ticket.

The man, Corey Glick.

Bryan Herman and the crew including Tuan Nguyen.

Fabian Delfino and friend with Jay Thorpe holding it down. Thanks for the tickets Jay!

Riley Hawk and The Nuge ready for the show.

Figgy!

LBC came up. Julian Davidson and Nick Garcia.

Rail crusher, Jamie Foy.

Tyson Peterson and Zach Allen hyped to be in their first Baker full-length.

T-Funk and DC’s Jimmy Astleford know what’s up.

Line up.

Big line…big line.

Heavy line up.

Rick Howard and Feds!

Lots of excitement.

Can you find the Hawk man?

Dollin wants answers. Now.

Ryan Ree was there! Zach and Cody Lisch tripping out.

SD in the house. Adrian Lopez, Noah Lora, Steve Clare.

Vegas in the house too! Braydon Szafranski.

Photo Credit: Jaime Owens Then some guys tried to get wild…and well…you know…it was over before it started.

Because they showed up quick.