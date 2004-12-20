Christmas at the etnies park

December 20, 2004

On Friday, November 17th, etnies donated 500 pairs of new shoes to needy kids in Orange County to help celebrate the spirit of Christmas, in conjunction with the park’s one year anniversary. Santa was on hand along with his little elves to help hand out the new shoes and treats. Santa skates too! Now watch the footage.

photos by Eric Sentianin and Blair Alley

