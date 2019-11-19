Evan Mock Is Having A Crazy Year

Evan Mock is the homie. I’d see him in Hawaii every winter during the Weedmaps North Shore trips. I gradually noticed more and more people talking about him and knowing who he was. I followed his IG and I’d see that he’d be making several trips to Cali, gaining recognition for his own photography as well as his skating, and really pumping is Sorry brand. I even ran into him in Amsterdam and Berlin last year during the CPH contest circus. This last January, on the North Shore once again, we skated, hung out, and I even shot a few skate photos of Evan, now sporting his eye-catching pink suede head. Pretty soon after that, Frank Ocean had Instagrammed Evan skating, he was on fashion billboards in Times Square, and he’s touring the world with Travis Scott (oh yeah and he did that psycho loop to fakie at Sheepside). Huh? How did all this happen inside of ten months? I had to get Evan on the phone and catch up and hopefully get some interesting stories. To the world he’s now the face of young fashion, but to me he’s the homie that gave a bunch of us a ride home to our North Shore house at 4 a.m., because that’s what family does.

Photo Credit: Blair Alley

Rather listen than read? We got you:



How did you get into modeling, did you get discovered?

[Laughs] I knew that one was coming. I feel like this year, I just happened to get into it; it was never something I thought I wanted to do. I wanted to share my vision with the world and however I got there was how I was going to do it. Modeling kind of just fell in my lap. Certain things happened to where I’m fucking with the best in the game right now, which is crazy to say, because I wouldn’t have said that seven months ago. A lot of things just happened naturally. Being around the surf and skate world my whole life where there are cameras and videos, it didn’t feel like I was jumping into a complete new world. Oh, they wanna shoot me for this? Let’s do it. It didn’t feel weird. I think the whole “model” title is changing. Everyone involved in these campaigns are so creative, they just want to know what your story is about. One thing led to another, and I’m a Louis Vuitton mannequin now.

Really?!

It’s ridiculous. It’s going to be in every store in January, but it’s in London’s flagship store on Bond Street right now.

How did they copy you?

It was a 3D render. There were 150 cameras in a circle and I stood in the middle. They make this thing out of foam, they paint it, and now I’m a statue.

It’s like that Seinfeld episode where there’s a mannequin that looks like Elaine.

It’s exactly like that, but on a higher level.

Seinfeld predicting the future.

Once again man!

Did the Instagram of you skating the Banzai park for Frank Ocean kick off a lot of this for you, or were you already on your way before that happened?

I talk about this in every interview, but it really did. What I was doing before, the world didn’t know, and I think that’s why it had so much impact. I’m not just some kid skating the park doing nothing in Hawaii. I was already doing my own deal so when someone put me in the limelight like that, especially someone like him who people really listen to, they were interested in my stuff when they saw it. It was good timing honestly. He’s got such a cult following and is one of the most influential people of this generation. He isn’t just posting anyone. He’s very secretive, he doesn’t tell anyone where he’s at, he barely tells me where he’s at! So when he shows interest in people, people listen.

The next day I had a call with VOGUE, so it really did kick off a lot of things. The fact that Tom Sachs filmed it is crazy, that dude’s a legend and people really listen to him too. So it was good timing with what I was doing and my vision.

Photo Credit: Evan Mock

You went on tour with Palace, I saw you had clips in their Japan edit?

Two years ago I met Benny Fairfax and Andrew Brophy on a GoPro trip in Hawaii. I was doing that deal on the trip with them and was showing them around, showing them places to eat and skate. They had so much fun, and Benny said the Palace dudes were coming out in a month and were gonna link back up with me. They did that, I met the owners, Lev, Gareth, and some of them are my best friends now. They ended up extending their trip to do touristy shit, go to waterfalls, go on hikes, see the sights. It’s so funny because I’ve been on so many of their trips and I don’t ride for them—which is even sicker. I’ll be in a certain country and those dudes will be there and I’ll link up with them because they’re fam. I just so happened to be on a Slowtide Towels trip in Japan, a week before they got there to open the Tokyo store up. The day my Tokyo trip ended, they got there. Chewy is a legend and said I could stay with him in his room. I skated around Tokyo with those guys and ended up getting some clips, thankfully. I love that I don’t even ride for them and I’m getting clips in their video. It shows the love they have for skateboarding. It’s obviously a Palace video, but they don’t give a fuck. They’re paving their own way and I can relate to that. Moral of the story—Lev is a genius. Gareth—also a legend. They just know what to do. I feel like they’re the first skate company to not listen to the rules of skateboarding. They do their own thing and they’ve still got a solid team. They keep it all in the family and I’m just lucky enough to see all that go down.

Right now do you feel like you’re juggling modeling, skating, and your own photography? How do you split your time and where are you going with those different careers?

I don’t ever feel like I am one thing. I feel like I’m everything I’m into at once. I don’t dedicate a certain amount of time to modeling, a certain amount to skating, and a certain amount to photography—I do all three all the time. I also surf. Most of these things are just what I’ve always known and what I’ve been doing my whole life. Now I’m always adding things to the list as I get into new things. It’s not like, oh this is kicking off now, I’m just gonna be a model now. I’m not gonna quit skating. I’m gonna keep skating, I’m gonna keep surfing. I fly to big cities all the time and very rarely go to a remote island or place. I’m in New York, or Paris or London, or Barcelona. Everywhere that I go, I can skate. So it all goes hand in hand honestly. It almost always works out perfectly, because I have homies all over the world, as you do too, they’re in Barcelona. You can go to MACBA and not tell anyone you’re there, and probably see a couple of the homies.

I’ve been moving around. I haven’t been anywhere for longer than a week this year. I guess I am juggling all those things that I’m into, but I’m still doing exactly what I’ve wanted to do, just at a higher level now. One of the highest levels, without sounding like a fucking dickhead [laughs].

I heard you were on tour with Travis Scott? Because he wanted you around?

That whole deal was a crazy moment. Do you wanna know how it all went down?

Yeah, for sure.

I haven’t told anyone this! I was shooting a fragrance campaign in Barcelona, just chilling in the hotel, and I post the Monster Children cover on my Instagram. I look at my phone, and it says, “@TravisScott started following you.”

And I was like, okay, this is wild. I was triple and quadruple checking if this was him. He follows like 50 people and now I’m one of those 50. You know how everyone wants to be a skater, so they just wanna be incorporated.

Photo Credit: Evan Mock

Real quick, did you know you were getting that Monster Children cover, or was that a surprise?

I did, yeah. It’s funny because that was just a test shoot to build my portfolio. I posted it on my Instagram before it was the cover, and the creative director at Monster Children liked the photo and wanted it on the cover. He hit up my team and told them. At the time I was in Australia (I shot with GQ Australia), so I met up with the Monster Children team and did a couple things with them. I think I was just in their ear and around them. So I guess that’s the story with that.

Fast forward to Barcelona, I’m shooting a Paco Rabanne campaign, I see that Travis Scott started following me on my phone. If he follows 50 people in this entire world, he must fuck with you. He’s not just looking at your shirt, he’s not just liking your shirt, he’s following you. So I’m like okay, he fucks with me. And I’ve always been a fan of, who’s now one of my best friends, his photographer Ray.

So we linked up in New York, we shot together in my hotel room. He’s like, “You gotta link up with us this summer. I’d love for you to shoot with me and cover some BTS stuff.” I’m like, “fuck yes.” I’m gonna go do what I gotta do. I think I was in Paris, and then I linked up with them after.

I met Travis at his house in London. He got a place out there for like two months. I ended up staying with him, he was like, this is your room, blah, blah, blah.

Anyway, once I get there, they ask me, “you ready to go?”

I’m like, “go where?”

They say, “we’re going to The Netherlands,” and I was like, uh, okay. This is a crazy day by the way. I get in from the airport, Uber to his place, end up meeting Trav at his house, and then I’m on his jet two hours later going to the Netherlands shooting a crazy-ass show. End up shooting that whole show. And we do this over and over for probably another two weeks, every night at a different city in Europe. It was the Astro World tour.

The whole time on tour I’m thinking, dude, what the fuck am I doing here? ‘Cause you know those type of people are so private with their stuff. If he wanted me to come on tour but he didn’t trust me or fuck with me, I wouldn’t be on his jet. It was him and his close friends. I felt like I just got plopped into this plane and no one can see me right now. The way that I fell into it was so natural and so weird at the same time. He’s the biggest rapper in the world right now. It was a crazy experience the whole time. At first I kept thinking, does he want me to shoot him? Does he want me to just be around? So I was learning things as the tour went on, but I realized if he had me in his circle, he must want me to document. I was so nervous at first to take a photo but at the same time, I was like what the fuck else am I here for? I definitely got more comfortable as the tour went on. When you shoot celebrities or people like that, that first photo, you’ll know when you take it if they’re fucking with you or not. I had to test that out, but in the meantime Young Thug is in the room, Gunna, all these rappers. Does me being here mean that I’m chill to shoot these guys? It was cool and a learning experience for me. Obviously they wanted me documenting it. Just hearing what they say is so hilarious, they’re all so funny. Kids would absolutely die if they knew what they say, or the little things like, does he drink a peach Fanta or does he drink 1942 Tequila? I felt so lucky and honored and humbled to be there. It was a milestone in my own life. If these people who are already validated in what they do want me around, I feel like I’m doing the right thing.

What became of all your photos? You must’ve shot tons of stuff.

I went crazy and shot everything. I shot him making pizza, shot him smoking weed, shot him on stage, shot him on the plane—all that shit.

Is he using it for future stuff?

I put it in my last photo show I did with Jeff Weins, he did some art over the photos. I’ll send them over to you.

But yeah, it was one of the craziest experiences of my fucking life. And I’ve always been such a fan of his. I think that’s what the craziest part of it was. I just loved his music, and hearing his voice not on a track was crazy.

Who do you get star-struck seeing?

I would love to say I don’t, because this year I pretty much met my heros. The only person that was definitely like, holy shit, I’m here right now, was when I met Dylan [Rieder]. There’s no one that I’ve met like him. I’ve been lucky to meet A-listers, the who’s who, but the aura of Dylan was so different. He made you feel like fam, instantly. He put in the time to talk to you. He obviously knew who he was. I only met him in the last year that he was alive, but he made such an impact on me. He was this person that everyone wanted to be. He was a trailblazer that wasn’t necessarily cool at first, but everybody wants to be like him now. He put out that Gravis slip-on that nobody was fucking with at the time, but everybody in the world fucks with now. The way he lived and worked, his style, who he was as a friend, it was such a good example of how to go about your life. The aura of being around that dude was unexplainable, and it’s even crazier now that he’s passed. He really was an angel, it’s crazy.

Yeah, his influence is as strong as it’s ever been.

Before I met him, I was dressing like him. He was my whole style, everything. I was a little kid from Hawaii and knew he came to Hawaii often, so I went to the HUF demo and saw him in real life for the first time. I was so influenced by him. He was the coolest motherfucker in the room, always. To answer your question, he was really the only person that I was like, man, you really are exactly what everybody talks about and more, just the coolest person in the world—personality wise, style-wise, and who he was as a person to his homies and the people he cared about. It’s just a good model of life to copy. Treat people with respect and treat people how you want to be treated. He did that, which was half of why he was the most insane person in the world.

Do you think being from Hawaii, especially the North Shore where it’s very family-oriented and a tight-knit community, has kept you grounded in all this newfound fame?

I think it’s the only reason I’m grounded. Being from Hawaii is such an inexplicable experience. If you haven’t done it yourself, you get little tastes and samples of how it is if you spend some time out there and spend some time with the locals. Hawaii is all about respect to a very magnified time. It really teaches you a lot and kind of prepares you for the rest of the world, how to treat people and how to act around your peers. I’ve used everything I’ve learned in Hawaii in the real world. For example, Hawaii is such a small place that everyone hopefully tries to take care of each other, regardless of anything. My parents were allowed to smack me if I was acting up. The people that lived on my street were looking out for me in the best way possible. If they’re getting you in trouble, you’re probably doing something very stupid. That’s taught me a lot growing up and being in this industry. In my world, you’re dealing with people all day long—whether it’s surfing, skating, fashion stuff, photography—you have to be a people person, which I am. I love talking to people. I have a roommate because I want to be around someone. I don’t want to live alone right now. That’s how codependent I am on friends and family and people.

Do you live in New York right now?

Yeah, I moved a week ago.

Just in time for winter [laughs].

Yeah, exactly, but I’m gonna be in Hawaii for the next couple months. I’ve been here more than I’ve been in LA all year, so it just made sense for me to move.

What’s the best new skate video you’ve seen?

Candyland by Bill. I feel like he captures the whole culture of skateboarding very well, and the stuff that I want to see is the behind the scenes type of shit. He’s really good at showing the world what everyone is doing. I don’t want to see just straight bangers the whole time. That is always nice, but at the same time, it gets overwhelming. I wanna see them rolling up, or smoking, or just saying funny shit. I don’t really watch skate videos to be honest. I just watch homies.

Who’s your favorite skater at the moment.

Oh god, dude that’s so hard. I don’t know if I’m biased because he’s one of my best frineds, but Kevin Bradley.

I knew your were going to say that.

Him or Eddie Cernicky, he just got on Krooked. He rides for Converse. When I was living in Costa Mesa, he would always pull up to the park and that’s how I met him.

What’s up with your Sorry brand?

Right now I’m in the works with making a line with Justin Bieber’s brand called Drew House. After this call I’m gonna jump on another one with my distributor about samples and shit. Justin reached out to me. It’s funny, he sent me a text, which is hilarious. I’ll just read it to you, it’s funnier.

He goes “Hey Even,” he spelled by name EVEN. And then he sent another text with the correct spelling. “It’s Biebs. Rye Good gave me your number. If you’re down, let’s do a collab with our brands. You’re just one of the coolest people in the world, no cap.”

Photo Credit: Evan Mock

What does “no cap”mean?

It means like no bullshit, like for real. It was just funny to see that. Three years ago would I have thought Justin Bieber would be texting me about doing a collaboration with his brand?

Life’s crazy, man.

I’m honestly just making stuff that I like and stuff that I would wear. I’m not thinking about what season it is. I’m not dropping hoodies in the middle of winter, I dropped my first hoodie in the middle of summer. I’m not looking outside, designing whether it’s going to be cold or not. It’s just a fun project and it’s another outlet for me to be creative and have people consume it. Because not everyone is my friend and it’s a way for them to be connected to me, and that’s an honor. I never thought kids would be into the things that I was into. I’ve always felt like an outcast in a sense. No one’s been on my wave of things I like and things I’m into and things I want to share with the world. But I’ve realized gaining validation from VOGUE, or a campaign, or Gary from Skateline, he saw me the other night in LA and he was like, “Dude you’re one of one, keep doing your shit.” That stuff was never said to me a year ago. Whatever it was, I wasn’t doing the same shit I’m doing this year. It’s really cool. I really fuck with the people who fuck with my vision, because for most of my life, up until last year, I didn’t think anyone really understood what I wanted to accomplish being a skateboarder.

Do you find yourself turning down offers a lot now?

Of course, yeah. It always has to correlate with my vision. Whatever I do, I want it to make sense. People will disagree about the things that they see in me, but at the end of the day, I’m trying to buy my mom a house and a car, and my dad a house. That’s the end game, and however I’m going to get there, I gotta pick my lane and do the things that are gonna get me there.

Was there ever a crazy amount of money, but you had to say, god dammit, I can’t do it?

Yeah, there was. But I don’t really believe in the saying “selling out.” Because what is selling out? Getting paid as a skateboarder? Doing a Calvin Klein campaign? I don’t understand what it means. At the end of the day, the people hating on you aren’t in your position. It’s a case-by-case thing. You have to decide, is this the lane I want to pick to buy my parents a house? There are multiple ways of doing it. I could become a stockbroker tomorrow and make my money that way. If they make over a million dollars, is that selling out? There’re a few skaters that are in my lane that have done similar things before and also turned jobs downs because they’re like, “No, that would be selling out.” What the fuck does that even mean? I don’t get it. It’s been a big topic with me lately, because you either hate what I do, or you see exactly what I’m trying to do. I’ve grown to not care as much anymore what other people think. I don’t even know what your question was, I just went on a rant.

[Laughs] I was just saying, did you have to turn down big money because it was corny or something.

Yeah, there’s definitely been multiple cases like that. There’s a difference between turning down jobs because you think they’re corny and selling out.

Selling out doesn’t mean anything nowadays. It was always subjective, and now it’s really nothing you should even worry about.

Skateboarding really does control the culture in a lot of way. The way you dress, a lot of things. At the same time, there’s a lot of money in skateboarding for the first time in a long time. It’s a funny topic, because, whatever. Next question.

Okay, last question: The loop to fakie at Sheepside. How long did that take you?

I got it in fifteen tries. I usually take forever to film a trick. The first time I tried that loop, my body was like twisting. When I would come down, the second half of the loop, I would be reverting out on accident. I’ve done the loop to regular a bunch of times, then one day I was like, I gotta go there and do the loop to fakie. No one’s done it.

So I had a full beach day, had a couple beers, was feeling very nice. Went there, turnt-up session, and did it. It was funny, you never know when something is gonna go viral, until it goes viral. I posted it the next day, and it went fucking viral and the next thing I know it’s on World Star.

World Star posts a lot of skateboarding. It’s bizarre.

That’s another reason that skateboarding culture is massive. People have love for skateboarding all over the world. They either want to be a skater, they used to be a skater, or they still skate. And their captions are so crazy, they know nothing about it. It just shows you how influential skating is to the rest of the world.

People literally thought it was fake. They were like, “No, I see a glitch in the thing.” “It’s not fucking possible.” You know the comments on World Star.

It was in Nyjah’s group chat of all his homies saying, “How the fuck did he do that?!”

It was nice to feel like I was a validated skateboarder for a moment there.