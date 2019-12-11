Everybody Hates Poetry + Stefan Janoski Interview

NikeSB just released a short film called Everyone Hates Poetry directed by Thomas Campbell. It’s an eight-minute glimpse into the mind and world of Stefan Janoski talking about his artwork, poetry, the creative process and it even some sick skate clips. So, I wanted to catch up with Stefan just to do a little follow up interview about it while he was on a European tour wrapping up his whirlwind of a year celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his pro shoe.

What are you doing out in Berlin right now? Did you say you were in a Bio-Dome like the Pauly Shore movie?

I’m in Berlin at a crazy dinner right now. Tonight, Nike is showing Thomas’ video Everyone Hates Poetry, and tomorrow I have an art show. There’re a bunch of shop reps and Nike employees out here doing meetings and stuff. Then they showed Oski’s new little video to go with his Blazer that’s coming out, and yeah, this is all happening in this Bio-Dome, holy shit. Honestly, it’s the weirdest place on earth, no joke. It’s like The Truman Show in there. Fake air, fake beaches, fake everything. It’s really scary, actually (laughs).

What’ve been some of the highlights of this year’s 10-year anniversary of your shoe? Is the Bio-Dome one of them?

No, no, not the bio-dome (laughs). I would say the Violent Femmes collaboration shoe that we did. It was actually one of the coolest perks of riding for Nike, and just one of the coolest things I’ve ever gotten to do actually. Not only did I get to design a shoe for them, but I got to play a song with them on the album and in a concert. And I got to become friends with one of my favorite bands ever, so that was a really special thing to me.

That’s definitely gotta be so surreal and awesome. And what about this Everyone Hates Poetry mini-doc, how long did you guys work on this?

Yeah, it actually was about two years but we didn’t work on it for two years. I like to say, it’s like a day in a life that spans two years or two days in the life with two years in-between (laughs). Thomas (Campbell) came over two years ago and filmed some interview stuff and then Jason Hernandez filmed me skating two years ago and then it got put on hold. We finally decided to finish it up, so Thomas came back over and it ended up working out great because the sculptures I was working on were now finished. It really finished it off in a nice way, along with some newer skate clips I filmed in the park.

Photo Credit: Thomas Campbell

The whole video is great but it was awesome to see so many skate clips too! Some heavy clips at that.

Thank you! Yeah, it’s strange these days that skating isn’t always these really big production projects, but a lot of individual ones where you go off and do your own thing. Jason Hernandez and I are used to that model, so it was easy to get some stuff done in that fashion. We only skated for about ten days together on this one.

You had just worked with Thomas on his film Ye Old Destruction too?

Yeah, that was awesome working with Thomas on that because YOD was old school style art; beautiful skating, real film, not just one team, which used to be a common theme. Like the old Skateboarder Magazine trips you guys would do, where you took guys from different teams and do a one-off trip from time to time. It’s really cool that Thomas made that style of skate film in this day and age.

Photo Credit: Jai Tanju

Your sculptures in the documentary are really good. How much are you selling those for or is it hard for you to let go of them after putting so much time into them?

You know, they’re expensive. They take hours and hours to make obviously. And the price is kind of reflective of how much time I put into it. They are for sale, but so far it hasn’t been about selling them. When you want to do stuff you love for a living, you have to charge for it because that’s how you can continue to do it. Even though, the money part isn’t what it’s about, you have to do it. But I usually just make everyone talk to my girlfriend Jessica if they want to purchase anything (laughs).

Do you use a reference image to stare at while you make them or do you go solely off your memory?

Google imagery is key. I’ll just think of something I want to sculpt and then just google it and print it out. It’s hard though because the picture is only 2D and the sculpture is 3D. I have to use a lazy susan to get it all right.

Photo Credit: Thomas Campbell

Any full parts left in you?

I mean, yeah. I’m definitely going to keep filming more skating. Parts are just different these days, because the term “part” means part of a full video and there’re so many solo projects going, so we’ll see what form it takes. But I’m sure there will be more video of me skating for many years to come!

Did you give Nike the idea for the high-top slip ons or vice versa? That’s a very unique take on it.

Yeah, the Chelsea Boot they call it. It wasn’t my specific idea but the new designers at Nike are nice and classy. It’s a really cool iteration of my shoe and when they showed me that it kind of reminded me of my fashion friends. Like the Violent Femmes, those are the only style of shoes they wear are boots that look like that style. I think they’re great.

Obviously, we know you guys nailed it on your first signature shoe, but was there ever talks of a Janoski 2?

No, there’s not going to be a Janoski 2. I always say, “It’s better to be right the first time.” (laughs) There’re just different styles and ways to make the first one look fresh and new that it hasn’t got old yet.

What’s next, celebrating 20 years of the Janoski? Oh shit, I mean 10 years, haha.

20 years! No, no, hopefully we’ll be celebrating that! You already said it man, that’s what we’re shooting for (laughs). For real though, just keep on going and more of the same; keep the lifestyle going of skating, making art, and being creative with the resources at hand. I just want to be able to go all the way with those things and make the most of it.

Read about Stefan’s Violent Femmes collaboration and more by clicking here.