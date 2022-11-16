Half Cab 30th Anniversary | Half Cab ‘92 GTX

Vans Skateboarding proudly celebrates 30 years of the Half Cab with the Skate Half Cab ‘92 GTX—a nod to the future of the silhouette. This past year, Vans paid tribute to the Half Cab in honor of the iconic shoe’s three-decade history. The Skate Half Cab ’92 GTX is the culmination of this effort, representing the next generation of the shoe and skateboarding. The Skate Half Cab ’92 GTX will be available beginning Nov. 23, 2022, at select Vans retail locations and Vans.com/skateboarding.

A modern take on one of the most influential skate shoes of all time, the Skate Half Cab ’92 GTX draws on elevated materials and a skateable Gore-Tex construction. Featuring fully revised uppers with molded heel counters, locked-in tongue straps, and a recut of the DURACAP underlays, the shoe offers a customized fit that prioritizes breathability and durability where skaters need it most. The two-part foxing, featuring a tougher toe knurl, ensures heightened board contact, and the redesigned gum rubber sole has been reinforced with a SickStick rubber compound and an internal heel shank to deliver additional grip, board feel, support, and durability.

The sidewall finish, combined with graphic elements like Vans’ signature Checkerboard flag and Skateboarding graphic treatment, add undeniable authenticity and subtle differences that enhance this iconic style. The supporting apparel collection includes a loose-fit pullover hoodie, loose-fit pant, SS OTW tee, and vintage unstructured hat, all in black and featuring the original Half Cab logo.