NYC Push For Peace & Skate For Black Lives Photos

Our friend Cole Giordano attended both protest skates this past weekend in New York City. Here’s his photo recap.

“Friday we met in Williamsburg, BK and went from the Monument spot to McCarren Park. Saturday we met up at Zuccotti Park and then shut down Broadway skating to TF West (Houston St and 6th Ave). Yesterday’s ended in a huge skate session at the park. At both locations skaters were also passing out voter registration cards and absentee ballots, in addition to providing PPE like hand sanitizer, masks, and even sunscreen, as well as snacks and drinks to stay hydrated. There were also moving speeches from young black skaters in the community. It was pretty awesome to see everyone come out and support!”

Photos / Cole Giordano

Skate For Black Lives Friday June 12th, Brooklyn, NYC

Push For Peace Saturday June 13th, NYC



