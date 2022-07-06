Patrik Wallner’s Paper Trails Opening in NYC

July 6, 2022 By

On June 28, Patrik Wallner had the opening of the NYC installment of his worldwide Paper Trails art show at Leo Fitzpatrick’s Public Access Gallery. The work consists of meticulously folded bank notes that Patrik has collected from around the world on his travels (see the video), resulting in impressive patterened pieces. Seeing this stuff in person is really mind-blowing. This dude is so multi-talented, from his photography, his Visual Traveling book, to his documentary videos. 50-percent of the proceeds went to various SkateNGOs, something that Patrik has been championing for years. It was a perfect New York City summer evening and tons of friends and art lovers came out from all over the city. Peep the photos and follow Patrik to stay up on what he’s doing next. Whatever it is, you won’t want to miss it.

Photos by Blair Alley, Rodrigo Cabrejas, and JZ Radical

Paper Trails
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
Out front early, Marc Razo, Rocky, Diego, and Patrik converse while Leo Windexes the window.
L1000093
Mini Razo family portrait + friends.
L1000095
Lucy Jean knows how to keep it cool in the city!
L1000102
The guys behind it all, Patrik Wallner and Josh Zickert.
L1000107
Up close of a piece with Ukrainian bills.
L1000109
These Afghanistan notes fold out a bit so you can see the inside. Truly remarkable.
L1000111
One of two “Pangea” pieces. These were the first pieces Patrik made.
L1000120
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
The man of the hour.
L1000129
There’s an interesting story behind every face and Patrik knows them all.
L1000132
Sam McGuire was in town!
L1000145
Jonah and Rodrigo, Brooklyn bad boys.
L1000152
Andrew Arthur and JZ take it to the streets with Lucy.
L1000164
Our friends Paulgarr and Josh Wildman with their cameras of choice.

 

Dsc_4158
Patrik enjoying the calm before the storm.
Dsc_4191
The patterns Patrik created were hypnotic at times.
Dsc_4193
Limited edition decks were on hand. Big thanks to Arizona Iced Tea for supporting the whole project.
Dsc_4196
There were zines too!
Dsc_4197
Diego the video man and Nuria Rius.
Dsc_4199
Alex from Element, JZ and Blair Alley.
Dsc_4264
It was great to hang outside on the sidewalk with everyone.
Dsc_4278
Hardbody empresario Emilio Cuilan came up on a deck.
Dsc_4346
Donations and decks.
Dsc_4429
Leo Heinert and Patrik.
Dsc_4446
Out front, Rodrigo Cabrejas, Leo Fitzpatrick and Blair Alley.
Paper Trails
Photo Credit: JZ Radical
Inside, Rodrigo, Carlo Carezzano, and Blair Alley.
IMG_7071
Barney Page’s first time in NYC!

 

L1000171
Wildman, Leo and Paulgarr as the sun set.
L1000174
JZ, Patrik, Brian, and Leo Heinert.
L1000182
JZ checks out the Visual Traveling book with Minna and Anita.
L1000192
J-Hon showed up! Andrew is showing him some funny reel or something.
L1000194
Daniel from Mexico City and Grayson Beal in town.
L1000205
Over at the unofficial afterparty at Le Dive, Andrew gets experimental.
L1000206
Nestor was there!
L1000209
Two of the best dudes, Carlo and JZ.

 

Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS