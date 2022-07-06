Patrik Wallner’s Paper Trails Opening in NYC

On June 28, Patrik Wallner had the opening of the NYC installment of his worldwide Paper Trails art show at Leo Fitzpatrick’s Public Access Gallery. The work consists of meticulously folded bank notes that Patrik has collected from around the world on his travels (see the video), resulting in impressive patterened pieces. Seeing this stuff in person is really mind-blowing. This dude is so multi-talented, from his photography, his Visual Traveling book, to his documentary videos. 50-percent of the proceeds went to various SkateNGOs, something that Patrik has been championing for years. It was a perfect New York City summer evening and tons of friends and art lovers came out from all over the city. Peep the photos and follow Patrik to stay up on what he’s doing next. Whatever it is, you won’t want to miss it.

Photos by Blair Alley, Rodrigo Cabrejas, and JZ Radical