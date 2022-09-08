How The South Was Done: Punk Rock and Paintbrushes x Super Skate Posse

Punk Rock and Paintbrushes planned this dirty south tour off the success of 2021’s tour through the midwest. In St. Louis last summer, we met Matt, the owner of Change skateshop in Tupelo, Mississippi, and over the course of the last twelve months, he, Emily from PRPB and Paul Kobriger planned the Change Tupelo Festival, the first of its kind, for Matt’s hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi. Along the way, Chris Nieratko’s awesome giveback/non-profit Super Skate Posse joined the party and a massive crew of skaters and artists descended on Elvis’ birthplace (that’s right!) on September 2-4. Scroll on through to see who pulled up and how rad the art shows and giveback were: Elvis landmarks, local bands, wild skate demos and more.

Memphis
Mark DeSalvo, Sean Cliver, Blair Alley, Jason Adams and Paul Kobriger fresh off the plane and into the Beale Street circus!

We all flew into Memphis and actually got a few hours to check out the historic city. Beale Street, home of the blues, B.B. King, Elvis’ Graceland—it was a loud and eye-opening night in Tennessee!

Tupelo
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
First day in Tupelo we were treated to a city tour. First stop: The house Elvis was born in! Chris Nieratko and Jamie Reyes take a break from the humidity on Elvis’ porch swing.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour31
Hosoi is never short on the good vibes! Selfie in Elvis’ family room.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour33
Big Elvis fan Jason Adams checking out the museum and gift shop.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour39
Clyde Singleton bought the Elvis shades and sideburns and pajamas and wore them all day.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour42
OG San Jose: The Kid and Ray Barbee.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour57
Clyde strikes his best Elvis pose in Tupelo Hardware where Elvis got his first guitar.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour64
Tupelo is full of murals and statues dedicated to its most famous resident.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour65
Christian Henry and Justin Henry, part of the Posse.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour71
Paul Kobriger and Ray Barbee talk music and art in Hotel Tupelo’s lobby.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour97
Clyde cooked for us! And it was amazing! Look at the stoke on Hosoi’s face!
2022_PRPB_South_Tour113
Old Big Brother pranksters: Clyde and Chris.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour128
Locals from Tupelo and other nearby shops came and ripped the demo.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour137
Then came Super Skate Posse’s giveback: 100 completes, helmets, shoes, and Ts to kids from the Tupelo Boys and Girls Club!
2022_PRPB_South_Tour158
Jamie Reyes strikes a pose with a very stoked new skater.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour182
Ray and his trusty Leica M6.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour191
We all started here!
2022_PRPB_South_Tour199
Matt from Change helping a youngster get his skate legs.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour201
Words can’t describe the feeling of seeing 100 kids all learn to skate for the first time. Truly spectacular and heart warming.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour205
Look at that face! This is what it’s all about.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour219
Full squad, all learning to drop in together. So rad.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour221
Ray framing up another classic.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour230
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
The kids! The Super Skate Posse! Tupelo!
2022_PRPB_South_Tour244
At the Punk Rock and Paintbrushes gallery, Ironclad Tattoo was set up giving free ink. At the end of the day, one of the artists let Hosoi give him a little cross.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour253
The Kid and Ray inside the PR&PB gallery on Main Street in Tupelo.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour272
Okay, now we’re in Nashville at Sixth Ave. Skatepark and event space. The PR&PB show went off here. Cliver and Mark DeSalvo hangin’.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour275
These locals were cool as shit! They had their own vintage merch and rocked with the local band Real Face.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour276
Classic decks come out of the woodwork for autographs at the PR&PB shows.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour285
Trever Keith, frontman for Face To Face lives in Nashville and did an acoustic set for the art show attendees.
2022_PRPB_South_Tour300
Local rockers Real Face. Look ’em up when in Nashville!
2022_PRPB_South_Tour306
Two of the most positive dudes you’ll ever meet. Christian Hosoi and Brandon Novak. Both spoke at Caldwell Guitars the night before the Nashville show.
