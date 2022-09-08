How The South Was Done: Punk Rock and Paintbrushes x Super Skate Posse

Punk Rock and Paintbrushes planned this dirty south tour off the success of 2021’s tour through the midwest. In St. Louis last summer, we met Matt, the owner of Change skateshop in Tupelo, Mississippi, and over the course of the last twelve months, he, Emily from PRPB and Paul Kobriger planned the Change Tupelo Festival, the first of its kind, for Matt’s hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi. Along the way, Chris Nieratko’s awesome giveback/non-profit Super Skate Posse joined the party and a massive crew of skaters and artists descended on Elvis’ birthplace (that’s right!) on September 2-4. Scroll on through to see who pulled up and how rad the art shows and giveback were: Elvis landmarks, local bands, wild skate demos and more.

We all flew into Memphis and actually got a few hours to check out the historic city. Beale Street, home of the blues, B.B. King, Elvis’ Graceland—it was a loud and eye-opening night in Tennessee!