Reel Talk: Squad Massage with Cory McNeil

Somehow between the tall-tee draped days of yesteryear and now, the Canadian skate scene seems to have really gotten it’s shit together. Long gone are the days where I would advise my fellow Canadian brethren to cloak their accents and tell people they’re from Minnesota, if they had hopes of making a go of skateboarding in America. Recently, a respectable run of exports including Bobby Dekeyzer, Dime merchandise, and Civic Affair DVD’s, has really turned things around. Which brings me to the next great Canadian success story, and topic at hand: Squad Massage, a new video by Cory McNeil, featuring Kevin Lowry, Dustin Henry, Ben Blundell, Tyler Warren, Jed Anderson, Tremaine Glasgow, Coulten Huber, Andrew Mcgraw, Charles Rivard, and more. If you’re ahead of the curve you may have already purchased a hard copy from clubgearworldwide.bigcartel.com. For those of us without hypersensitive trend forecasting foresight, or 13 dollars on a functioning credit card, you will be able to catch some of its glory tomorrow for free, here on twskate.com. We had Cory walk us through the production of this masterpiece to give you a sense of what’s in store for tomorrow.–Keegan Callahan



Squad Massage trailer

How did you approach the editing of this video?

Hanging out with Tyler in my room everyday.

How’d the soundtrack come together?

It’s just all music that me and my friends listen too.



Jed Anderson’s part

How was the lineup formed?

These are just all my best friends.

How long was this video in the works? How long did you film for?

Like two years but some clips are definitely older.

What did an average day of filming for Squad Massage look like?

Wake up late, wait for every single person to get their life together, probably end up getting food somewhere, and then maybe go to a spot.

Did you go on any trips while filming for this video?

I went on like five trips maybe. Montreal, Montana, Vancouver, and Europe twice.

Who did the title design?

My good friend Adam Willet who does lots of posters for shows in Calgary, I just hit him up and he made like four logos, titles twice, and the cover art. You can check out more of his stuff at postersbywillett.tumblr.com.

What videos or videographers can you cite as influences?

Mark Webber made Sus Monts and he got me super psyched on filming.

It looks like there are a few cameras at work in here. VX, Super 8? Are you a SD purist?

No, I’m not a purist, I just don’t have a better camera yet. “No rubba” and I might pitch on one to make music videos with though.

The video is available on DVD. How many copies did you do? Where can the hard copy enthusiasts get their hands on one?

I made 600 copies. They’ll be in a few shops and online at clubgearworldwide.bigcartel.com.

How was the premiere? You did a few across Canada, which crowd was the most hyped?

The premieres were so fun, everyone who moved away was back, I didn’t go to the ones in Toronto and Montreal but apparently they were not as lit as Vancouver, so I guess Vancouver.

Favorite clip from the video?

The super 8 clip of Ben and Duster ollieing out of the weird planter thing in Montreal.

What’s going on for upcoming projects?

I’ve filmed like one clip since Squad Massage but I’m moving to Toronto and would be psyched to film a video out there.

Any thank you’s to the people that helped you get the video made?

Thank you Kevin and adidas, there is actually no way I would have made this video without them, and to all of my friends in the video, I love you guys 🙂 And to my mom and dad of course.



Charles Rivard and Andrew McGraw’s part