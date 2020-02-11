Sean Pablo x Ben Colen

In celebration of Sean Pablo’s Converse Cons skate-ready Chucks, deconstructed and customized by the man himself, we asked legendary photographer Ben Colen to share with us some of his favorite photos he’s shot of the stylish skater through the years. And for a fun rewatch, we’ve posted Sean’s part from 2015’s IC2 because if you haven’t seen it, it’s worth a watch. Then you can go out and grab a pair of these sick kicks if you are so inclined, or just click the shoes on the top of this page. Congrats Sean.

 

PabloSantino and Sean in SF while filming for BLESSED a couple years ago.

DSC_8078Sean kickflipping over Sage while Stu and Aiden look on. The good old days.

DSC_8551 Paradise HQ.

DSC06666Smoke break on the bench at Supreme back before there was a line down the block every day.

Sage_Sean_Pablo_Durag_Portrait1Sage hooking Sean up with the Du-Rag on a Cons trip in Western Mass a couple years ago.

Sean_Pablo_bs_flip1_10_14_ColenBackside flip. This one was a Cons ad in one random magazine somewhere but no one ever saw it and I always liked it. We probably came here straight from Tacos Delta.

Sean_Pablo_Caveman_nosegrind_fletcher1_Colen_4_14_17Caveman nosegrind. A trick I never expected to see at this spot.

Sean_Pablo_fs_wallride_Can_Silverlake1_Colen_12_5_16 Frontside wallride right before this condemned garage got taken out by the McMansion boom.

Sean_Pablo_kickflip_5050_lockwood1_Colen_1_25_15 Kickflip 50 at Lockwood. Pretty sure Sean took himself out with a kickflip back Smith on this bar like a week later.

Sean_Pablo_kickflip_pasadena1_ColenSean always had a good kickflip. Somewhere in South Pasadena.

Sean_Pablo_shifty_Ktown1_Colen_1_10_18Warming up with a shifty over the bike rack. This might have been the day this thing finally bit the dust.

While you’re here, check out Sean’s IC2 part. The skating and the song, on point baby!

