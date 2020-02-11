Sean Pablo x Ben Colen

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In celebration of Sean Pablo’s Converse Cons skate-ready Chucks, deconstructed and customized by the man himself, we asked legendary photographer Ben Colen to share with us some of his favorite photos he’s shot of the stylish skater through the years. And for a fun rewatch, we’ve posted Sean’s part from 2015’s IC2 because if you haven’t seen it, it’s worth a watch. Then you can go out and grab a pair of these sick kicks if you are so inclined, or just click the shoes on the top of this page. Congrats Sean.

Santino and Sean in SF while filming for BLESSED a couple years ago.

Sean kickflipping over Sage while Stu and Aiden look on. The good old days.

Paradise HQ.

Smoke break on the bench at Supreme back before there was a line down the block every day.

Sage hooking Sean up with the Du-Rag on a Cons trip in Western Mass a couple years ago.

Backside flip. This one was a Cons ad in one random magazine somewhere but no one ever saw it and I always liked it. We probably came here straight from Tacos Delta.

Caveman nosegrind. A trick I never expected to see at this spot.

Frontside wallride right before this condemned garage got taken out by the McMansion boom.

Kickflip 50 at Lockwood. Pretty sure Sean took himself out with a kickflip back Smith on this bar like a week later.

Sean always had a good kickflip. Somewhere in South Pasadena.

Warming up with a shifty over the bike rack. This might have been the day this thing finally bit the dust.

While you’re here, check out Sean’s IC2 part. The skating and the song, on point baby!