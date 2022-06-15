Simple Session 2022 Photo Gallery

June 15, 2022 By

Once again one of Europe’s biggest contests cracked off in Tallinn, Estonia, this time with warm summer weather in stark contrast to the winter events we’ve attended in the past. The skatepark was built in an old rubber factory with a mini ramp outside and surrounding buildings with food, coffee, yoga, and tattoos. With the pleasant weather and the fact that it stays light in Estonia until 11 pm in the summer, the organizers set up jams at street spots throughout the city, similar to how CPH Open does it. On Thursday, the skaters were able to skate Tallinn’s most famous street plaza, Hamarik plaza, with added rails and Hubbas down the stairs. Then on Friday evening, a hot tub was set up in the middle of Freedom Square with kickers on both sides and a wild huck-fest ensued. At the end of the five-day festival (it really was), we saw Jaime Mateu backfilp the hot tub and win the mini ramp contest, were introduced to the smooth skating of 15 year old Japan sensation Toa Sasaki, Matias Dell Olio won the Hamarik Hubba best trick, and Liam Pace once again took home a gold trophy inside the Pohjala Factory. Scroll down for tons of photos with more info in the captions. Full recap edit coming soon!

Simple Session
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
Practice Day 1: Remco Erkeland, the pride of The Netherlands. NBS.
2P2A8080
Matias Dell Olio from Argentina. Feeble transfer.
2P2A8084
Daniel Moragues, 15 years young from Spain. Banging kickflip.
2P2A8085
Remco with a nice KF too.
2P2A8086
Remco with a 360 flip.
2P2A8088
Remco, Back Smith.
2P2A8092
Yam Behar had a great part on our site last year.
2P2A8093
Liam Pace looked good in practice.
2P2A8094
Big frontside wallride yank in. Liam Pace.
2P2A8096
Liam, nosegrind.
2P2A8100
Then we cruised over to Viru Keskus, Tallinn’s most famous skate spot.
2P2A8112
Koffe Kroon, frontside bluntslide.
2P2A8116
Toa Sasaki, hardflip.
2P2A8144
Toa kickflip back lipping over Jaime Mateu.
2P2A8119
Toa’s hype man was live on IG all week.
2P2A8125
Just look for this statue when you’re looking for the spot.
2P2A8146
Toa put down this back noseblunt second try.
2P2A8148
Daniel Moragues, kickflip back Smith.
2P2A8151
Matias, 270 lip.
2P2A8167
Daniel, back tail.
2P2A8174
Matias with his winning 360 flip noseslide, bigspin out.
2P2A8176
Another angle with some natural light reflecting.
2P2A8198
Toa won the rail section.
2P2A8206
Matias won the Hubba.
Simple Session
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
Day 2 Practice: Diego Fiorese, wallride yank off.
2P2A8245
Pat Duffy was down from Finland to judge, but you can’t keep this skate rat off the course!
2P2A8248
Liam Pace, fakie wallride, Ollie in.
2P2A8265
Steve Pineiro, backside noseblunt.
2P2A8276
Then over to Freedom Square for the Sauna Launch! Elias Nilsen going indy over Jaime.
2P2A8277
Skate boss Jarmo stretching out a melon.
2P2A8295
Diego got some too.
2P2A8299
Don’t feed him after midnight.
2P2A8304
Liam, kickflip indy.
2P2A8312
Teddy hopped in.
2P2A8319
Elias going backside 180.
2P2A8346
Duffy! going backside.
2P2A8349
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
Jaime shut it down with this backflip!
2P2A8371
The champ wanted in!
2P2A8381
Wild one!
2P2A8385
Matias and Duffy.
2P2A8391
The hillside overlooking the square.
Simple Session
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
Finals day: The packed bus with Diego getting in some pull ups.
2P2A8406
The hype man!
2P2A8420
Liam getting up there!
2P2A8421
Ivan Federico with a butter smooth backside boneless.
2P2A8423
And this kickflip lien!
2P2A8439
Outside at the mini ramp jam, Jaime was starting his runs like this!
2P2A8443
Foot plant to fakie.
2P2A8447
Duffy, bigspin back tail.
2P2A8463
Liam, Smith.
2P2A8465
Jaime’s front blunt that won the jam.
2P2A8481
The 16 finalists.
2P2A8489
Europe’s finest!
2P2A8530
Elias, impossible tail grab.
2P2A8541
Photog Teddy Morellec, Brandon Valjalo, and our filmer Cameron McIntosh.
2P2A8550
Liam did it again with a perfect run.
2P2A8575
In the best trick over the volcano, Yam put down this 360 varial.
2P2A8584
Elias, 540.
2P2A8586
Steven won the best trick with this kickflip 360 indy.
2P2A8599
Boom!
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS