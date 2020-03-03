Tampa Pro 2020 Photo Gallery

As our planes touch down in California and our minds clear from four days of heavy skating in Tampa, we’ve got a load of photos to show you. It had been five years for me personally that I haven’t been down Ybor way, so it was rad to hang with old friends and see how much this contest has progressed. Full fledged food tents and bars out back and in the rear building with the webcast playing on TVs everywhere, Grant Taylor’s ATL shortbus and Evan Smith and the No Hotels crew camping in the parking lot with a bonfire roaring at all times. Tampa Pro continues to be the pure anomaly that nothing else in skating has matched in the 27 years SPoT’s been around. Much respect to Brian Schaefer and the SPoT crew. Job well done and we’ll see you next year!