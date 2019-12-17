Ten Years Since Right Foot Forward: Corey Duffel Interview

Next on my hit-list was the Duffman. Corey’s always down to chat and go on at length with his views on skateboarding, music, and the world at large. He was super down for this one to go on SoundCloud too so the sarcasm and humor weren’t lost in transcription translation. Here ya go!

I was gonna ask you if you could name the line up for Right Foot Forward, before I tell you who I already interviewed.

Are we going for it? Okay, so, Transworld video, I don’t know which one it was, I’m gonna say number twelve [Ed note: it’s 21], I have no clue. A video by Chris Ray and Jon Holland. I’m gonna say it’s Matt Beach, Bobby Worrest, Kellen James, Joey Brezinski, myself, and, did I forget somebody? That’s who I’m going with.

Yeah, that’s it.

Okay, I couldn’t remember if there was one more. Joey didn’t feel like a part of it to me because he wasn’t with the group of guys that I was skating with, but somehow I remember him being in the video.

So I interviewed him and Bobby so far, and Joey said he had a panic attack in Miami and had to go to the hospital and go home. Were you on that trip?

Yeah, I was trippin’. He was there one afternoon, we went to go skate, and we had a pool. Somehow was stayed at a bitchin’ place in like the Hulk Hogan neighborhood. It was a nice place, I just remember being like, I think this is the neighborhood Hulk Hogan lives at where nobody wants to eat the hot dogs he’s barbecuing because they’re not kosher. We went skating one day and came back and Joey left a note that he flew home, he freaked out. We were like, what the fuck? Alright.

That was I think the first time I met him, I hung out with him for all of an hour and a half. And also Matt Beach on that trip, he had a breakdown as well, which was kind of fun. We came back one night and Matt had all the beds flipped upside down. He had made a giant fort. He was hiding under the mattress, “I don’t want to skate. I can’t do anything.” He had some kind of panic attack too. Maybe the Hulk mansion had some bad juju.

I remember after that video, Chris Ray told me, “You’re never going to see another Matt Beach part.”

And it hasn’t happened has it?

Nah, I want to try to get a hold of him, to interview him, but I don’t even know how to get a hold of him.

I wanna say, didn’t he put something out at like an indoor skatepark? Maybe the Nike park, a few years ago?

Oh yeah, he did. That would’ve been a while ago now. He probably filmed it with Kurt Hayashi up there in Portland.

And now it feels like it was two years ago but in reality it was probably eight years ago. Matt came through with such an epic part [in RFF] too.

Yeah, I just rewatched his part. It’s so good with that Hendrix song. He’s such a natural when he skates. It’s so pleasing on the eyes.

Absolutely. It was fun to be there for some of that. Just hanging out with Matt was really cool too. Bobby was really into graffiti at the time, like writing. And Bobby was using his alias, which I’m not gonna mention. You can see it throughout different clips in my part.

Yeah, I know what it is.

Tagged up on dumpsters, and what not. Yeah, you know what it is. But Matt, he came up with his own little tag one night when we went out. I went out just to hang out with them even though I’m not painting or writing. Matt came up with RAYBEEZ was his name.

That’s right!

That was Matt’s tag one night. We went out, I wanna say Miami as well, it was raining one night. We all felt like Rambo in First Blood. We were like crawling through the mud, security came out or cops came and started yelling at us. We started hiding and running away, flashlights chasing us. But that was a tagging mission with RAYBEEZ and Bobby.

That’s great. What were you writing?

I probably drew a skull or something, an umbrella. I don’t know how to do the tagging so I just probably drew a picture. Skater’s eye with a skull or a “Duffman Was Here.” Or I just wrote “Muska.”

Yes [laughs]!

Yeah, I was tagging “Muska” all over the place. Trying to set him up down there too [laughs].

I feel like the music in your parts is always a big part of them. Is there a band or a song that you’ve always wanted to skate to that you haven’t had the chance yet?

Yeah, you know in that video part, there were a couple different songs that I really wanted to use. One would have been Scott Walker, The Seventh Seal. And that was a dream song to make happen but I didn’t get the video part I wanted. I had two bad injuries, the part kinda fell short, and that’s a real slow epic song. And that’s who I really had been wanting. So then we talked about using The Replacements as well, but we couldn’t get the rights to it. And there was another song by a band called The Heavy Metal Kids, and the song’s called Chelsea Kids. I gave Chris two songs, like hey I think this Siouxsie song is pretty cool, we thought it would be a fun possibility song. But I really liked the Chelsea Kids song, but the lyrics are pretty intense on it. We decided we probably shouldn’t have a video part, me being a sober guy, and the lyrics on the whole thing are talking about “wide-eyed sniffing, keep sniffing it, boys sniffing it,” you know, kind of a fucked up song. It’s obnoxious, we thought people would be like, “What the fuck is this?” Dream songs obviously would be if I could skate to The Cure or The Ramones. Those are two bands I’ve always wanted to use, but due to copyright stuff, it’s nearly impossible unless you have deep, deep pockets. After hearing the Drehobl story about The Zombies, Jon was like, “Hey, hey, we can’t do anything crazy.” [Laughs] I was like, okay cool, let’s make something work.

Siouxsie is pretty good. That’s not a bad artist to settle on.

Yeah, I watched the part for the first time in many years, right before getting on the phone call with you, and you know what? This part’s pretty kick ass. I did a good job. I thought it was a really weak part when it came out, like I blew it. I had a Transworld part and it was a shit part. You only have six months to film for these things and I came into it with a torn meniscus. I didn’t get to skate for six weeks when we started filming. Then I got hurt two months before the video was finished. I snapped my arm real bad, so the video was done with whatever I had. I was like, “Psht, what a waste.” But now watching it, I was like damn! I gotta give myself a bad on the back. That’s a good video part! And the song worked really good.

Photo Credit: Dave Chami

Did your arm ever fully heal from that?

Nah, that’s the worst injury I’ve ever had. It’s just permanently fucked. I had the bones taken out and got it fused together. I have no mobility in the joints anymore. Nothing’s ever been the same in life after that slam. I got rocked so hard that something inside, like my piss pressure has never been the same. When I take a leak, it’s harder to hold my piss in and harder to piss than it ever was after that slam. I don’t even know how to go about that, like “Hey Doc, my piss stream isn’t as strong as it used to be.”

There’s a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode where somebody has a really strong stream and Larry hears them.

Exactly, Larry’s pissing and he makes it look like Jesus Christ is crying and the woman is in the bathroom.

That’s the same episode! His stream was too strong so it splashed up on the painting [Laughs].

Amazing. I remember being on that trip too in Florida and we were watching Curb Your Enthusiasm. It’s weird how you just mentioned that and it takes you back ten years ago. We watched so much Curb on that trip. I must have had a box set, like you used to bring on trips. Watch it on a computer or portable DVD player.

So you never skated to a Ramones song? I feel like, since you dressed just like them, you must have skated to them.

I always wanted to. In a sponsor me video I did, but not in anything that’s out there.

I guess back in like the early 411 days you could’ve used them.

I tried to. I had a Wheels Of Fortune in 2001. And that’s what I wanted to use, but by that time, they said the rights were too hard to get. Because by that time, they were making DVDs. But the year before it was VHS and they said it would’ve happened.

That’s why a lot of those Transworld videos aren’t on DVD, because of the music rights.

Yeah, it’s like Jeremy Klein and Heath skating to the Bowie song. I just found out last year that they skated to Tom Petty on the DVD. I was like, what the fuck is this? No, this is not right. It’s not the same. Imagine Marc Johnson not skating to whatever that song was Old Man on the Back Porch. The Presidents of the United States or whatever that was.

Yeah, Presidents of The United States Of America.

That’s what it was right?

Yeah, I’m pretty sure. Corny band from the early 90s—was that the first Transworld video? Uno?

That’s Uno.

I noticed you got into just naming your parts the name of the song, like Not Alone and Homeboy. Is there a reason for that?

Yeah. Because it was on the website, they asked, “Do you want to call your video part something?” And that’s such a strange thing. Can’t it just be like Corey’s Part or whatever? Okay I guess we can come up with a title. For Not Alone, I used it because it’s such a great song, and Bernard Butler actually gave us the rights to use it which was incredible. He’s one of my favorite guitarists, he was like, “Hey, you’re more than welcome to use my song.” Amazing. And that song is so uplifting and that time in my life, I was feeling very down and I just felt, kind of very suicidal. I just wasn’t happy with life. But then I started meeting some new friends and I realized, I’m not alone and that song was really speaking to me. And I had a friend who had just killed himself, and I was like, you know what? I wanna name this part Not Alone so if anyone else was feeling down, that way they knew maybe that there are people out there that care about them. It just worked out great.

Then with Homeboy, once again it’s just such a badass song that I like. I was like, do I name the part Adorable, after the band? Should I just call it that? I was like, you know what? Homeboy is such a funny word and nobody uses it much anymore. Like in the 90s, I remember as a kid skating, you’d be like “Wassup homeboy!” It was so much more homeboy than it was homie. Maybe it’s just like paying homage to the 90s and the video part was more about skating than it was hammers. I wanted it to be more about the jazz of going skating and “What’s up homeboy? Let’s just go skate today!” To anybody else it probably makes no sense, but to me it’s kinda like, yeah it works. It was so stupid, I think that’s what made it kind of fun. For my next part, I can’t mention it and give the song away, but I’m gonna name it after the song I have it edited to right now.

Oh, so how close are you to being done with your next part?

I think I have enough footage for it all, and there’s the song I would like to use, it’s just getting the confidence to put it out I suppose. Or finding someone to put it together or edit it a certain way. I would like it to be more than a three-minute video part. Me, quite frankly, I’m pretty bored of those. I’ve seen so many of those over the last couple years, they come out daily. There’s just so much content, every day you see the most incredible skating. So I’d like to do something more that doesn’t get lost in the vortex with everybody else’s stuff. First of all, I’m not trying to compete with anybody else. I already know that my tricks aren’t nearly as good as the Cookie welcome part or the Milton part, and I don’t want to be on the same level as them. I’d rather reach a different audience of skaters, somebody who might appreciate it for what it is. I want to put something together that’s more than just the classic skate parts that we’ve seen for the past fifteen years. When I watch the old video parts that I love, like Jason Lee in Video Days, Natas in Streets of Fire, or Mike V in Suburban Diners. Those parts to me are so meaningful because they’re more than just bam, bam, bam, thank you ma’am, insanity tricks. Three minutes of the most gnar incredible skating you’ve ever seen, it kind of gets lost. I think it’s nice to slow it down and mix it up. I want to find somebody who I can work on with that. Whether it’s Joey Sinko or a friend like that that’s got a different approach toward the typical skateboard video we’re saying these days. And I’m not saying I’m gonna put out some Oscar-worthy shit, I’m not trying to be a complete jerk like that, I just want to make something I’m proud of. Somebody else might not understand it, but at the end of the day it’s my art, it’s something that I want to do. So I could care less if somebody else is like, “This sucks.”

Photo Credit: @seancho

Looking forward to it.

And it comes down to how they view the part too. Where do you put it? I released something a few months ago, which was just like an art project my friend Taylor and I did. I told him a concept I wanted to do, he made it happen, and I put it on my own YouTube channel.

Oh the Downtown Lights part.

It doesn’t get as many views that way, but I wanted to put something out there that I think is cool and it doesn’t get lost in the feed of the thousand other videos coming out. And the people who probably want to see, will see it. And the thousands of other people who I probably don’t care about who just want to talk trash on it, if they don’t see it, whatever too. Because my skating’s not always for everybody. But once again, what do you do with a video part? Where does it go now? It just gets lost on the website anyway.

Yeah, it’s true.

Like what we’re doing right now. You hope somebody listens to it, you hope somebody gets stoked. Or it’s just instantly, “Duffman interview, Right Foot Forward, fuck this. Skip.”

[Laughs] Exactly. You just hope the people that are interested in it do seek it out. But yeah, It’s definitely not going to be in everyone’s faces, there’s too much competition.

Absolutely.

“You know, tight jeans used to mean something.”

What are you doing for boards and shoes now? I saw you had a clip in a Hockey video a couple years ago, and then you were on a Converse trip, and then you were hanging with the Supreme dudes when they were in SF.

Yeah, that would be due to the fact that Ben Kadow and Kevin Rodrigues are just incredible people and they reached out to me when they were in town. They’ve become two of my favorite skaters and two of my best friends so I just wanted to be in there with them. Then I was reached out to by Strobeck, he was like, “Hey, Ben has an introduction part coming out, and we’d love to surprise him with a trick that you have.” I was like, fuck, that’s so cool. So I went out and filmed something which I thought was top five hardest, craziest things I’ve ever done, and I gave it to them like, here you go, put it in the video. Because I was told I was Ben’s favorite skater, and I was like, man if I give them some bogus trick like a tre flip on flatground, maybe he’d be like, oh that’s cool to put in my part. But if I give him something where he goes, “Holy shit!” Maybe it would mean so much more to him. So I did something that I was terrified of. Ollieing out of a roof into a sketchy piece of plywood, to bomb drop thing. I didn’t know if it was going to get used, so when I saw it, I was like, “Fuck yeah, that’s cool. I’m in Ben’s part.”

So Ben was on Converse at the time and Kevin is on Converse so they got me like the homie flow through our friend Lee. Lee sent me shoes and there was obviously hope that something worked out, and then they stopped making the shoe I liked skating. So I went out and I bought a pair of adidas Shelltoes which also, in an old Transworld interview, in my Top 5s, they asked for my top five favorite shoes, I think I wrote Shelltoes, Shelltoes, Shelltoes, for all of them. I remember the whole incident because my former shoe sponsor Osiris flipped out. I was like hey, they asked for my top five favorite shoes of all time. I wasn’t gonna lie, I’m gonna say KCKs and Shelltoes. I wasn’t gonna say the D3s, because let’s face it, that wasn’t a top shoe of mine. So when Converse stopped making those shoes, I was wearing cupsoles. I like cupsole shoes, I went out and I bought a pair of Superstars. Karl Watson saw me wearing them and was like, “Hey I can send you shoes if you want.” So I’ve been very blessed where Karl and Paul [Shier] have been sending me shoes. It’s amazing. And as far as skateboards, my buddy Jason [Celaya] over at Welcome has been sending me some boards. After eighteen years, I left Foundation, that’s pretty wild. I’m gonna skate something different after eighteen years of the same shape. It was a very strange thing, like, fuck, I’m gonna try a new board. So I went to the skateshop and I looked at the different boards on the wall, and I saw that Welcome just really spoke to me. I liked the way these boards looked, I liked the colors of them—so I followed them on Instagram and I always liked their stuff. Then one day Jason was like, “Hey if you ever want a board, I can send you something.” And so he sent me a box and I was fucking hyped. So I’ve been riding those just because I like them, and I look down at my feet and my board and I’m stoked. It brings me a joy and it makes me want to skate so much more. I’m like mentally just excited.

That’s a huge part of it.

Yeah, if you’re not stoked, it’s hard out there. It boring to see the same thing over and over. A little inspiration goes a long way. And it’s like the color of the plies, little things like that made a huge difference to me. Riding a board without a pink top for so long. Stuff that I loved, like man, I missed this. To be able to see this again, I’m like, yeah! I love when you scratch your graphic off and the ply is like bright blue or pink or green. For so long, I was just skating these natural wood boards, and I can’t stand the natural stain. I like colors. The world is bright, I want some fun in it. All that little stuff gets me jazzed up. I’m like, wooo! Hyped! This is cool!

So you told me the other day you were working at a record store?

Yeah, I’m over at a record store, one or two days a week.

Where’s it at?

It’s in Walnut Creek, it’s called Up The Creek Records. It’s a friend of mine, Nick, started up a shop. Up the creek baby! Which is a total fun play on words. It’s in Walnut Creek, but it’s on the way other side of town where you wouldn’t expect a record store to be in. So it’s a fun little name. It’s an awesome place—skateboards, records, and books. It’s a very special place, especially in the suburbs, stuff like that just doesn’t exist anymore. Everything has turned into like Chipotle, Starbucks, stucco, shopping malls—it’s just garbage. So to see an independently owned store with culture is so special.

That’s funny you say Chipotle, because as the legend goes, is the reason you didn’t get on Fallen because of a Chipotle? Is that just a rumor?

[Laughs] It wasn’t a Chipotle, it was some other bullshit burrito place, I think it was called Adobe or something. You know a bunch of guys from San Diego were hyped to eat it. I’m like, “You guys want some bullshit McDonald’s burritos?” Like garbage. I guess from San Diego, you can’t get real burritos.

Ha!

That was on the list of reasons why I got kicked off and why it wasn’t gonna work out. I was too disgruntled about eating garbage food. Looking back now, I think, man, I should’ve just shut the fuck up, but whatever. I had a hard time not saying my honest opinion, back to the Curb Your Enthusiasm thing, I’m an asshole a lot like LD at times. Somebody’s gotta say, when you’re in line, “Can I try the vanilla ice cream?” Like, you know what the fuck vanilla tastes like.

[Laughs] Too many samples!

There were those times when I was young, like 22, I had not yet reached a zen, peaceful place, where I could be like, you know what? It’s okay. We can go to Adobe. If you wanna eat burritos like that, cool. Right on. But back then I had to make a fuss about everything.

Photo Credit: @seancho

I was watching a bunch of your parts in the past ten years, and I noticed your pants have evolved. That’s the one thing that’s changed the most over the years in your parts.

Yeah, I got some baggy trousers on, right?

Yeah, they go baggy, they go high-water, you got some shorts on. That’s one thing I noticed.

Well today I have some skin-tight black jeans on. It’s a pretty rare sight these days.

Classic Duffman.

The main thing that happened was Levi’s stopped making the jean I wore for a long time. I wore the same pair of pants for many, many years, and all of a sudden that pant wasn’t available anymore, so I was like, what the fuck do I do? But then I was like, why am I tying myself to a uniform at all times anyway? I think that came with that whole Not Alone part. I was feeling so depressed, like I was sticking myself in a corner and I was never breaking through or evolving. One day I was like, “What the fuck am I doing?” I’m not growing and it’s not going to ever allow me grow if I don’t try new things. So I put on a pair of baggy trousers one day, and I hadn’t worn pants like that in 15 or 20 years, and they felt cool. It brought me a little joy to change it up a little bit. At that time, a few years ago when I started switching things up, I was ready to try anything new that was going to bring a little happiness into my life. So yeah, the pants evolved, and I was like, yeah this is cool. And now, I’m back to the tight ones occasionally, because you know all the skaters are going super baggy. I’m like, uh, I don’t want to look like everybody else. And another reason I’ve changed—all the hip hop kids stared wearing tight jeans. And I no longer stuck out like a sore thumb. I started looking like everybody else. All the techies up here, everybody just wears tight pants. You know, tight jeans used to mean something. They just stopped meaning that, and I was like, welp, fuck this.

Sick. Well that’s pretty much all the questions I got for you.

Awesome. Well hopefully we got something out of it.

If you’re down, we can put it on SoundCloud so people can listen to it.

Absolutely, I think you should. I think that’s a bit better. Fans of Transworld and myself are definitely gonna be more interested in hearing my monotone speaking about it, compared to reading it. And sometimes my sarcasm doesn’t translate well.

Thanks a lot for doing this Corey! Appreciate it man.

Thank you very much Blair.

Ya mon, it was good catching up with you.

Absolutely, have a good night.