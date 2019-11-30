Ten Years Since Right Foot Forward: Joey Brezinski Interview

This all started when I realized it’s been ten years since Right Foot Forward dropped. So I used that milestone as an excuse to reach out to each one of the dudes in the video (all interesting guys in their own rights!), and catch up and see what’s going on in their lives nowadays. I know Joey well and keep up with him pretty regularly. We’re both investors in Black Plague beer, and I know he’s got his hands full with Visual, Footprint, and he was an investor in Beyond Meat before it went public (cha-ching!). Joey was down for a little catch up interview, so here you go: Audio and visual provided.

Did you know that Right Foot Forward was ten years old?

That’s amazing.

Do you remember when it came out? The big box we did?

Yeah, the porno box.

They thought we had to sweeten the deal to get people to buy a full-length DVD. There was a roll of grip tape, an Indy patch, and we made little photo books.

Yeah, we did.

But I feel like in 2019, there have been more full-length videos come out than any other year.

There are a lot, but they’re all on YouTube. I know you can go buy them, but I don’t know how many people are doing that.

Yeah, there’s no money to be made off of DVDs, but brands are still doing it for the promotional aspect.

Yeah, the relevancy.

Are you guys gonna do a full-length for Visual?

We’re working on some stuff. Right now we’re gonna add JP Souza to the team. So we’re just working on a one-minute part. Just film a bunch of bangers and throw it on IG and YouTube and try to get it everywhere.

Well now you can make it longer with IGTV. The one-minute thing doesn’t even matter anymore. Or you can put it up in one-minute segments and swipe through.

Who did you skate with back when you were filming Right Foot Forward, and who do you skate with now?

I don’t know who I skated with back when we were filming Right Foot Forward. [Joey talks to JB Gillet in the background, then comes back] I just changed my bushings, I put one Bones hard on top and one Bones medium on the bottom.

What trucks?

Tensors. I do a Frankenstein Mag Lite with a raw baseplate. I can’t handle it being too light. Everything is Frankenstein now. As you get older everything sucks. You realized it’s your knees that aren’t working and you try and blame it on everything. Like, ah my hardware’s not broken in.

You got another full-length part in you? Are you filming one right now?

I’m trying but it’s hard because I’m balancing so much other shit. When I get a clip, I get a clip, and then a month will go by and I’m focused on skating and not really trying a trick. A lot of people call me to film now because I got all my camera gear. Paul Hart just called me up and wants to fakie flip overcrook that rail that Carlos skated in the Primitive video this weekend. It’s so hard to find filmers these days too.

Yeah, because there’s no money in it. But it’s a good skill to have.

Yeah, editing is where I find the best value in it. Telling the story properly, you know?

When did all the entrepreneurial stuff start for you? Because I know you’re involved in a bunch of different stuff.

I think when I got sober, the first time. I’m not sober now [laughs]. Actually during Right Foot Forward is when it all started, because I tore a bunch of ligaments in my ankle and had to wear a boot for six months during the end of filming for it. So I got sober. I had a panic attack actually during the filming of Right Foot Forward. Jon and all them had to take me to a hospital in Miami. I just went on a bender in the boot. Jon was like, “Just come down to Tampa Pro and hang out, be part of the crew.” So I was in my boot, I went to Tampa Pro, and just bendered for the whole weekend, and we went straight from there to Miami. Then the first night in Miami, we went to Hooters and I drank a beer, and I felt like I was having a heart attack. I was tripping, I started freaking out inside of Hooters and those guys took me to the hospital. The doctor was like, you had a panic attack. I had no clue what that was. Jon and them were trippin’. So I just flew home and got sober for four years. That was my voyage into, okay, I’m gonna get sober, and then Andalé was always on the table of things to do. When you’re sober, you actually get shit done rather than just talk about it. Because you have the best ideas at the bar and you talk about them all the time, but putting that action into reality is a really complicated thing.

I think this was at the same time, but I remember the Rusty hoodies with the earbuds. We made a Transworld one and it was amazing. It was my favorite hoodie and I lost it on a trip.

I don’t know if they’re making those anymore.

Was that your idea?

I thought of that idea and when I went to Rusty, they had just got the licensing for it. It was weird, like I had this idea and they were like, Oh this guy just showed us this.” They came up with the patent, and he was just some guy from Venice, some pothead. So we just started making hoodies, and they sold really well for a while.

So Rad. That’s what it was called right?

Yeah, it was like a sub brand off of Rusty.

And then it just ended?

I think they moved it back to Australia. I think they had a bunch of money trouble. It was right at the beginning of the recession. They were in Lake Forest and they just bounced back to Australia and I never heard from them again.

At least you got some money out of it yeah?

Yeah, easy come, easy go.

And then you were working with Puma for a long time, right?

Yeah, that was a good and bad scenario. It could have been really rad if they had listened to me. The marketing guys over there were always against it, “We’re not a skate brand, we’re not pursuing skate. We like what you do, we like you seeding product.” But they were really hesitant to make actual product for skating. I have the only sample of skate shoes they made. They’re really good. The same suedes and the same Clydes that are in the store, but with more protection and a better fit for skating.

Photo Credit: Joey Brezinski

I saw Donger one night, he was DJing, and I asked if he was getting Pumas from you, and he said no, so I gave him your number [laughs].

Yeah we seeded him some shoes, I remember that. We were giving a lot of people shoes, it was rad. It was building momentum, I had shops hitting me up for the skate shoes. But there was no one at Puma to do sales for skate shops. It was awkward and didn’t really end well. I flew out to Germany and had this whole proposal, I had the squad. I was just trying to get a measly budget, you know? And their reaction was, “You know we were trying to get 30 million for the F1 racing team and we only got 28 so good luck, budgets are tight.” You just brought up 30 million dollars and I’m asking in the 200 thousand dollar range. I was like, you can put that 30 million in a SEP IRA or something and give me my 200 grand.

Are you still riding for Red Bull?

I do yes. I’m a veteran there. I’m on the veteran squad I guess.

That must have been lucrative riding for them all these years, huh?

Yeah, they’re still dope. They got the gym, they help me with injuries, help me perform as best as I can.

What’s the most you’ve gotten paid from them? From like winning Manny Mania or something?

Those were all good. I took home 10k each time. I think I won four out of seven [laughs]. I remember it got real serious. I actually had to start training for those. After the second one, Ronnie came in and won. Biebel got second and I got third. I was like holy shit, these guys are gnarly, I really need to practice. I was out there doing nose wheelie nollie heelflip and these guys are doing fakie flip fakie manual, fakie flip out.

I was out there the year Eli Reed one. I think I went to a couple. One year it was rained out and they build like a plastic shed so it could still go on.

The one when it got rained out is when Stevie and Darren Harper got in a fight. That was gnarly.

Ah, I wasn’t there for that one, but I was there another year when it got rained out.

Yeah, they started building those every year once it got rained out the first time.

And that contest was your idea?

Yeah, we built it from scratch. How do we do a manny contest and make it successful? The caliber of skaters that showed up was insane: Stevie, Dill, Koston, it was pretty heavy.

Low impact skating and big money, that’ll attract some pros, right? Let’s bring it back in 2020.

I’ve been trying.

I was just trying to get a measly budget, you know? And their reaction was, “You know we were trying to get 30 million for the F1 racing team and we only got 28 so good luck, budgets are tight.”

Do it at Black Plague. We’ll clear the place out, or do it in the parking lot.

I started doing them with Andalé, the Wheelie Dope contest, the Courthouse stage was kind of a branch from that. But it’s expensive to do it on your own. How many times can you do it at the Courthouse? By the third one, we knew Kelly was going to fakie shove manual it you know? It’s the same tricks because it’s harder on a higher manny pad. We tried to do it at three-up-three-down (in SF). It’s possible, but you just have to pay a lot of money. You have to block the street off, have a spectators zone like a farmers market. You have to pay police to hang out on the corners and reroute the bus system. It’s like a 80,000 dollar project. That’s definitely not in the bearing game’s budget [laughs].

How did you get involved with Visual? Did you start that with Stephen (Vanasco)?

Steve was already doing apparel. I was randomly on Twitter one day and he posted some boards with some famous porn star. I forgot who she was, Lui banged her out.

[Laughs] Lui who?

Ugly Lui, little Lui. I think he lost his virginity to her. What’s her name? She’s super famous.

Oh, because Lui was like her personal assistant, right?

I think so. I mean, not a bad way to go down, the old virginity right there. But anyway, Stephen had a board graphic with some photos he shot of her on the board. It looked sick, and it was around the time, I knew what was happening with Cliché, so I was figuring out a move. So I asked Steve , “Hey, what are you doing with Visual? The stuff was looking really good, and I know some dudes who are floating and could use a home as well.”

Steve was like, “Dude, if you want to come get involved, and put a team together and be the skate brand manager, please do so.” That’s how we started it. The dudes that are on are the guys that were down. We got Shmatty, we got Danny Hamaguchi.

Danny Hamaguchi is the sickest dude.

He’s the unicorn. You have to have the camera on him at all times because he’ll land something, but he won’t want to do it again.

What’s up with Footprint shoes?

Surprisingly, in this market with huge conglomerate competitors, we’re finding our stride and doing something unique.

Are they in shops?

So we just did our first pre-book for Spring. We’ve been doing direct to consumer, and through our distributors throughout the world, in their little regions. But this is the first time we’re investing in a proper pre-book. And people are gravitating toward the technology. My partner Jason who developed all the impact absorption technology that’s in FP, basically adding that to an outsole system. We have something unique that a Nike or an adidas can’t compete with, because we own it. It’s our own property and technology. I think that’s what’s driving people to try it. There’re kids now that are like, “I can’t skate anything else,” and they’re re-upping in the store.

Who’s the team?

Me, Paul Hart, and Neen Williams right now. Neen’s shoe is coming out in Spring. It’s this indestructible shoe, it’s pretty rad. Then I have a vulc shoe coming out. It’s interesting to even make a shoe play and see something start to work.

When did you first hear about Black Plague and how and why did you decide to get involved in that?

Jordan [Hoffart] presented it to me. 2016? 2015? At first I was like, I don’t know, Black Plague? That doesn’t sound appealing you know?

Yeah, originally it was going to be called Dark Ages, but they couldn’t get that name.

I was kinda on the fence, but then all the homies were getting involved, so let’s all do it. I’ll probably spend that much in beer anyways, so why not invest in it early. Now it’s two years strong and it’s growing pretty fast. I’m working with the sales reps in my zone in LA to help them get it into bars. I’m always at the Whole Foods by my house because they have it. I might go there later and have a Beyond Burger and a beer Thursdays, twelve bucks.

Tell me about Beyond, you were telling me at Dew Tour you were invested in that.

Yeah and now it’s everywhere.

How do you just invest in a company that you like? What are the steps?

Well anyone can now because they’re public.

Yeah but you got in before they went public, right?

They were just small and were in El Segundo at the time.

So you just found out where they were and reached out through social media or something?

No they actually saw that I was a vegan and I randomly got some product.

And how are they doing now? Still growing?

Yeah, Germany just picked it up, and Asia is looking at bringing it into their countries. Hopefully, crossing our fingers that McDonald’s picks it up in December.

What’s in it? Is it good for you?

Yeah, there’s no soy, no gluten. It’s pea protein. They extract pea protein from the roots of the pea plant, and then they science the fuck out of it. Then you have this protein packed, like a hockey puck [laughs]. It tastes good.

Is it technically a GMO?

No, there’s no GMOs. It’s just science.

I thought GMO was anything genetically modified.

No, nothing. I mean it’s processed, but that’s just the nature of what it is. It’s more of an alternative for meat eaters, really. Trying to cut the meat eaters consumption of meat down. To lower emissions and do everything on that level. That’s why it’s in motion. The guy who came up with it won the Sustainable Award from the UN in 2017. So it’s pretty cool.

Better for the world and the environment, huh?

Yeah.

Makes sense. Does anyone still call you Bucky?

Just like JP and Richard Mulder, heads I grew up skating Chaffey with.

JP Jadeed?

Yeah, those dudes. Anyone still out in the I.E.

When’s the last time you watched your Right Foot Forward part?

I don’t know, it’s weird watching your own parts. I just uploaded my Cliché part to my IGTV to try that out. Paul Hart is over while I’m downloading it, and he’s watching it, I’m watching it with him, it’s kinda weird. I’m just trying to download it and post it, I’m not trying to jock myself.

Is that the Hello JoJo part?

Nah it was my Bon Voyage part. I’ll randomly put them on there. Maybe I should put my Right Foot Forward part on there.

That’s probably a safe place to not get hit for music rights.

I don’t know how any of that works any more. Everyone is ripping these things anyways. I don’t know how anyone is monetizing or keeping track. I’ll see full YouTube channels just ripping and making like, “Here’s the best of the week!” Like I’m sure the Primitive video is reedited already out on the internet.

Joey recently redid his RFF ender at the Diamond mine.

Can you name the whole line up from Right Foot Forward?

It was me, Matt Beach, Corey Duffel, Bobby Worrest, and, is there someone else?

Yeah, one more. First part.

Fuck.

Sk8mafia.

Oh yeah, fuck! I’m a dick. Kellen. And that’s the guy I skated with the most! Ah!

I was thinking about Matt Beach today. I wonder if I can get a hold of him. When they were done with that video, Chris Ray told me, “You’ll never see another Matt Beach part.”

Yeah, he would just take off into the woods and shit.

Yeah, it was hard to get that part, and Ray knew it would never happen again.

Yeah, I remember going up to Chris Ray’s house and skating a bunch with him.

Yeah, I was on a couple trips with him, he was a rad dude to skate with. That’s it man, thanks for taking the time!