Vans x Elijah Berle Celebrate 30 Years of the Half Cab

Vans is proud to partner with team rider Elijah Berle on a signature style of the Skate Half Cab in honor of the silhouette’s 30-year anniversary, and a supporting head-to-toe collection. Influenced by Elijah’s passion for classic tattoo art, motorcycle culture, retro surf, and mid-century fashion, the collection is elevated with custom embroidery and artwork, and nods to Elijah’s iconic style and the staying power of the most influential skateboarding shoe in history.

Known within the skate community for his all-terrain talent and precise control, Elijah’s natural ability on a skateboard combined with his relentless work ethic has earned him a place in skateboarding’s upper echelon, all while remaining true to his roots and paying homage to those who have come before him. It’s only fitting that Vans gave Elijah the reins this season to put his spin on the Skate Half Cab with a unique khaki/black colorway as a nod to the future generation of skateboarding.

The Vans Skate Half Cab by Elijah Berle Collection is available now at Vans Skateboarding retailers and at vans.com/skateboarding.