Vans x Mike Gigliotti Half Cab and More

Artist, designer, skateboarder, and Vans family member Mike Gigliotti is steeped in skate culture. He’s done everything from creating famous board graphics to working with Vans on special collections and open Lotties Skateshop in Los Angeles, one of the West Coast’s most influential skateboarding hubs. Gigliotti is “Off the Wall” through and through, so he’s the perfect partner to reimagine Vans Skateboarding silhouettes, both classic and contemporary, in a new co-created collection.

At the heart of the Vans Skateboarding x Mike Gigliotti collection is the Skate Half Cab, an upgraded version of Steve Caballero’s iconic signature model celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022. It’s dressed in a familiar two-tone blue color scheme that’s offset by pops of bright red plus a white midsole and laces. Gigliotti knows you don’t need to tamper with a classic too much, so he’s added his custom graphics onto the lateral collar’s tag, debossed them on the heel and tucked them away on the insole’s all-over print as well, letting the familiar mid-cut silhouette speak for itself.