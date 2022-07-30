Watch the live broadcast of the 2022 Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa, from Lauridsen Skatepark, featuring some of the world’s best skateboarders and adaptive athletes. Dew Tour closes out with the women’s street final and the men’s park final. Scroll down below for event details and the full evening’s Schedule. #dewtour

Event Details

The women’s skateboarding street final features eight of the world’s best skateboarders, where each competitor will be allotted three runs with 45-seconds for a chance to put together their best tricks for the judges. In the end, their best and highest-scoring run counts towards their final result.

The men’s skateboarding park final features 12 of the world’s best park skateboarders, where each competitor will be allotted three runs with 45-seconds for a chance to put together their best tricks for the judges. In the end, their best and highest-scoring run counts towards their final result.

7/30/22 Schedule: (all times in CST)

7:00 – 8:00 pm Women’s Skateboarding Street Final

8:20 – 9:50 pm Men’s Skateboarding Park Final