Skate & Create 2020

Transworld Skateboarding is proud to present the return of Skate & Create, Street Edition, for 2020. Four teams. Four original concepts. One month in the streets.
Skateboarding has always been about looking at the world from a different perspective and imagining new ways to incorporate it into our skating. There’s no playbook in skateboarding, it’s a blank canvas—make of it as you will. That’s the beauty of it and that’s the ethos of Skate & Create; dream it up and then skate it. These four teams did just that and we couldn’t be more stoked to show you what they came back with. It’s all creative skateboarding in its purest form that was made possible by our good friends at Red Bull Skateboarding, and we greatly appreciate that. Thanks to all involved in this project, and now enjoy the videos below and don’t forget to vote for your favorite.
Premiere Show Q&A With Teams
JP Souza, Matt Miller, Shmatty Chaffin, Joey Brezinski, and Nathan Ko took the whole 3M reflective gear idea to a proper level of creativity at famous LA spots for an optically stunning edit that even brings some heavy Tron vibes.
Skate & Create veterans, Daewon Song and Torey Pudwill stick strictly to sidewalk surfing and weave in and out of quiet neighborhoods showcasing all new spots with the backdrop of classic and historic LA architecture. Keep your eyes peeled for some heavyweight guest appearances as well.
Vanessa Torres, Kristin Ebeling, Mariah Duran, Christiana Means, and Poe Pinson go on a quest to build and fix up as many spots as they can all at the direction of a helpful grandma that’s got all the DIY tools to make it happen. Oh, and she’s about that VX life too.
The Birdhouse team van is taken to new heights and becomes a mobile skate spot that can make any old spot an all new challenge. Featuring Tony Hawk, Clive Dixon, Shawn Hale, Clint Walker, Eliott Sloan, Lizzie Armanto, David Loy, Ed Duff, and Aaron “Jaws” Homoki.