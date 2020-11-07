Skate & Create 2020

Transworld Skateboarding is proud to present the return of Skate & Create, Street Edition, for 2020. Four teams. Four original concepts. One month in the streets.

Skateboarding has always been about looking at the world from a different perspective and imagining new ways to incorporate it into our skating. There’s no playbook in skateboarding, it’s a blank canvas—make of it as you will. That’s the beauty of it and that’s the ethos of Skate & Create; dream it up and then skate it. These four teams did just that and we couldn’t be more stoked to show you what they came back with. It’s all creative skateboarding in its purest form that was made possible by our good friends at Red Bull Skateboarding, and we greatly appreciate that. Thanks to all involved in this project, and now enjoy the videos below and don’t forget to vote for your favorite.