Locally grown in Austin, Texas, No-Comply Skateshop celebrates 15 years with the release of their third exclusive collaboration with Vans Skateboarding. No-Comply is honored to have its endeavors represented by the art and memory of Austin legend Daniel Johnston. A portion of the footwear sales will benefit the ‘Hi, How Are You Project’ and its mission to encourage open conversations around mental health.

With the creation of the third Vans x No-Comply x Daniel Johnston collection, No Comply had the opportunity to continue their partnership by supporting The Contemporary Austin in their exhibition “I Live My Broken Dreams“, Daniel Johnston’s first ever museum exhibition, currently on display through March 20th; and also by supporting a Daniel Johnston mural on the wall of The Contemporary Austin. The experience of their exclusive release will include a viewing of the mural, followed by a walk through of the full exhibition and an invitation to the celebration on March 19th.

The collection features a Vans Skate Half Cab, Vans Skate Grosso Mid, Vans Slip-On Trek, plus apparel and accessories. The Vans Skate Grosso Mid and Vans Slip-on Trek will be sold exclusively through No-Comply Skateshop. The Vans x No-Comply collection will be released as an experience and “pop up store” in The Contemporary Austin at the Jones Center, Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 12pm to 3pm (includes gift with purchase). The online release will be 7pm Sunday, March 20, 2022 at nocomplyatx.com. Followed by a release at finer Vans skate retailers globally on March 24, 2022. Please visit The Drop List, a calendar of Vans’ most exclusive product drops, for more information and where to purchase.