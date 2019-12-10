10 Video Parts Since Right Foot Forward: Bobby Worrest Interview

Continuing my little series of interviews on the ten-year anniversary of Right Foot Forward, I caught up with my old pal Bobby Worrest. This interview took place in late November, Bobby was at home in Maryland where it was 60 degrees out, and he was wearing shorts. He was at a pretty noisy bar drinking Hennessey and Red Bull. I tried my best to compile all the video parts he’s put out since RFF, I think I did a pretty good job because there was one he didn’t even remember. I wanted to get his hot takes on them all. Read on.

Where are you at right now?

I’m at a bar kinda by my house in Maryland.

You’re living back in Maryland now?

Yeah, just outside the city, on the east side of town.

Nice, how long have you been back there?

I’ve been back here for about three years now. Before that I was in Long Beach for a couple years. New York, back and forth, trying to get the best of both weather.

Yeah, I feel like being bi-coastal is the best way to do it.

It’s the best way to do it, if you got the funds to do it, by all means. But you know I got a house out here now. So I’m trying to put everything into the house. I could maybe afford to live back in California part time with a bunch of roommates.

Fuck that. We’re too old for that shit.

It’s kind of ridiculous. I’m in my 30s now. I’m not in my early 20s anymore.

How old are you now?

I think I’m 33. 32? Yeah, 33. It’s weird, you get to a certain point and it doesn’t matter anymore.

It really doesn’t. You’re still cranking out parts.

I’m just trying to enjoy it while I can, really.

Two full parts this year, plus what was the local DC vid that you had the ender in?

It was by Jeremy Knott, and it was called Facades.

Photo Credit: Blair Alley

That’s right! I was trying to find all your parts just since Right Foot Forward, in the last ten years, and I knew you had more than two this year, and I couldn’t remember the name of that one.

He’s downtown all the time, so it’s just natural. I filmed with him and the next thing you know, we got a little something going. We went on a trip or two together and we put out the part through his video. It’s fun, it keeps it entertaining. A lot of guys do a lot of Instagram—a lot, a lot, a lot of Instagram. I guess I like to keep it traditional. I respect video parts way, way more than I can ever respect an Instagram part that’s gonna be gone tomorrow. That’s just the way I think. Maybe it’s more beneficial to put an Instagram clip out every single day. I mean, I get it, but it’s not the way that I’m wired.

I think it depends who you are, and it depends what your sponsors want.

Yeah, I hear that too.

Because you’re in a position where your sponsors support you to be you. Some of these younger kids are coming up in this new era and they don’t have the freedom to put out their shit the way they want.

That’s true. It’s different now. I grew up and video parts meant the world to me.

Absolutely.

People who grew up later than me want the instant gratification. They’ll put their ender on Instagram.

That’s crazy.

They want the instant gratification. I’m like, y’all are nuts. But maybe I just don’t get it.

We’re from the generation before social media, so it seems better to sit down and watch this body of work that you’ve put together, and have it end with the best trick.

Yeah, save it. Save everything and then put out a big banger. But then, that’s the downside to it: You can save everything for a year, put out your video or whatever—three days later there’s something new out already. So it kinda falls back.

There’s just more content coming out than ever before.

Yo, I’m at this bar right now and I’m watching LA Dave on TV.

LA Dave? The skateshop guy?

Yeah.

What show is he on?

I don’t know, he’s setting up a board. It’s on ESPN.

Wow.

Well it’s gone now, but that’s funny.

I was looking up which Transworld video came out ten years ago, and it was Right Foot Forward. So then I was like, alright, I wanna try to interview all the guys who were in it so we can see how things have changed over the last ten years. I remember they were worried about trying to sell DVDs, remember we made those big boxes with all the swag in them, with the griptape and the patch and the photo book? I think it’s funny because there’re still all these full lengths coming out, but ten years ago we were worried about trying to sell a full-length.

Yeah, I really don’t know what to say about that. It was cool that it came with Mob griptape. I definitely cracked open a lot of those boxes just to get the grip. I would just give them away to friends. I probably had like 50 of them.

Yeah we had a bunch of those boxes left over and we ended up going through them and just pulling out the Mob grip so we’d have grip in the office just for us.

It was a weird time where the internet was taking over, but people were still watching DVDs—what do you do? It was cool that Mob was a sponsor, even though I skate Jessup griptape. It was cool that they still put rolls of grip in, and like stickers came with it. It was a cool idea, whoever came up with that idea, it was a great idea. That big porn box.

[Laughs] Exactly! I was just gonna say, Joey Brezinski called it the porn box.

I think the only other people to do that were Deluxe and Osiris.

For sure. Deluxe definitely did. For Seeing Double maybe?

No, not Seeing Double. I think it was called DLXSF. I got it at home. It’s just blue.

There were all kinds of packaging gimmicks back then, that’s such a thing of the past, it’s so funny.

It was cool though, looking back at it now, because there ain’t no packaging nothing. The Baker video is already on Pornhub.

I know, I downloaded such a good version of it last night and just watched it.

Okay, out of the thousand videos that come out a year, yeah, there are those ten that I would go to the skate shop and buy. The Baker video is one of them. If they did cool packaging shit, I don’t even know if it’s gonna be out on DVD, but that’s one that I would buy.

I don’t think it is unfortunately. They should, they should do a small run for the collectors.

Yeah. I got rid of a lot of DVDs. If I had room on the shelf for 20, they’d all be really nostalgic videos, respectable videos.

When’s the last time you watched your Right Foot Forward part?

Whew. My buddy sent me a link, someone posted my part on Instagram, and my buddy was sending me screenshots of it. I opened it up, and was like, “Oh that’s me,” and closed it up. That’s from ten years ago. I don’t want to watch it. So to be honest, I really couldn’t tell you.

Can you name the whole line up from that video?

Corey, Matt, Joey, Kellen was in it? And me.

Yeah, that’s it. Who did you skate with back when you were filming that, and who do you skate with now?

Oh man, I was living in DC when we filmed that. The guys I was skating with back then were the guys, I wouldn’t say they were who I grew up skating Pulaski with, but when I started coming downtown I made friends with a certain group and I would still go downtown with them everyday. You know, life happens as you get older, our friends move away or stop skating, and I found myself in this position where—all my older friends kinda stopped skating and it was on me to start skating with the younger cats. They were always just younger cats to me who were always coming downtown, we were never best friends. All the older heads were immediately my best friends. When they stopped skating, I continued to go downtown, but my best friends aren’t here anymore. But I’ve become friends with the younger kids who were around during that time period. I might not have been best friends with them, but our friendships are getting stronger these days. Because now they’re the ones that are downtown everyday. If that makes sense, it’s like a generation gap. The one generation quits skating, there are a few that are still hanging on, like my buddy Mike Nalls, he comes down a couple days a week. But other than that, I’m 33, he’s 36, and then from there, everyone’s like 25. That’s like the younger generation. They’re the ones that are downtown, which is cool as shit. I still go downtown more than half the week.

Photo Credit: Bryant Works

How has Pulaski changed in the last ten years?

It’s been pretty good to skate, it’s been pretty good down there. The cops don’t really fuck with you unless you’re drinking down there. Which, you know, a lot of people are drinking down there.

[Laughs] Yeah.

Well, definitely people are drinking down there. If no one’s drinking, the cops will drive right by. I think people call like, “There’s a bunch of kids drinking in the plaza. Someone’s gotta do something about it.” The cops will show up. It’s actually been weird the last two weeks. They been showing up every hour on the hour. I guess they didn’t have shit to do.

Other than that, it’s been a solid ten year run though?

Yeah it’s been nice for like six, seven years I think. Totally cool.

Alright, I tried to make a list of all your video parts since Right Foot Forward. So I’m just gonna say the name of the video part, and just say the first thing that comes to mind.

Okay.

In 2012, you were in Stop Fakin’ 2.

Don’t remember it.

You shared a part with Daniel Kim? Is that right?

I was probably wearing Vans huh?

Yeah.

Yeah, 2012 was a weird time [laughs].

Next up in 2014, the Hometown Turf Killer.

Yeah, what about it?

Just gimme the first thing that comes to mind.

[Laughs] Ishod and Mark Suciu were the direct inspiration for that, from their Sabotage parts. Because, look, I was so engulfed in the California-style of skating where it was: rails, gaps, stunts. I was burnt out on it, I was fucking over it. That’s not what I grew up doing. That’s not even what I enjoy doing. Yeah, rails, gaps from time to time, I’m into it. But at that time, I was over it. And then that Sabotage came out and they were just skating in the city, wherever in Philly. In my head I was thinking, that’s what I like to do. So that was the direct inspiration, and I’m like, “That video ruled.” So I said, well, I’m gonna go back to what I like doing. That motivated me.

Did you see that was on Quartersnacks’ top 10 video parts of the last 10 years?

Oh was it?

It made it.

Yay [laughs].

Also that same year, you had your Bobby Worrest for Quartersnacks part.

I did? Okay. Cool.

Was that for their dunk, right?

I think so. We filmed for a couple months in New York. I had moved out there, and we had some fun filming. It was a little video for Quartersnacks, it was a fun time. They had a little party for it. You know who Fabolous is?

The rapper?

Yeah.

Of course.

They had a party and Fabolous was there. It was pretty cool [laughs].

That same year you had the Luxury and Loudness part.

Oh did I? That was all leftover shit from—I was getting etnies for a bit. I was getting some adidas from time to time, some HUF shoes or whatever. So that was, let’s just put this shit out before the Nike thing. Before it’s too late, you know what I mean?

That’s three video parts that year.

That was all leading up to me getting on Nike.

“You know some days you can tre flip all day but you can’t do a kickflip.”

2016, Looks OK To Me.

That one was fun man. Ben (Chadourne) is an amazing filmer and Hjalte, fuck, never skated with that guy. Amazing skateboarder. It was cool working with both of those cats.

2017, LSD, the Krooked video.

Um, lemme think about that one. So I had half a VX part right?

Yeah, it went back and forth.

I enjoyed that one. That was a cool video.

That same year, you had a part in Riddles In Mathematics.

That was a really fun trip. I was living in Long Beach still, so I was filming with Chris (Thiessen) a little bit. Then we went out to Barcelona for like a week or two. That was a really fun time. That’s one of my favorite parts. I think he edited it really nice, and I liked the song. It was like short and sweet. It was straight to the point, you know what I mean? It wasn’t dragged out with a bunch of bullshit.

Yeah, and I think nobody knew you were going to have a part in it.

Neither did I.

[Laughs] It was a welcome surprise.

See I like the way that guy films. A lot of people don’t like the way that the VX is all close and shit. But I think it makes things look more dynamic. Let’s say you noseslide a ledge—Chris can film it and make it look really sick. That’s what I think. I like all styles of filming, but I really do like the way Chris films. What I’m getting at is, something that might not be that hard to do, Chris will film it to the way where, it looks really good and fun and it might make you want to go out and give it a try. Long story short, I like that guy’s filming style. Not everyone who films like that, but I like the way Chris films like that.

This year, you had the Welcome to Venture part.

Yeah.

Any thoughts on that?

That was this year?!

Yeah.

Shit. Um, we had a lot of fun in China filming that. Nike sent us out to China. Because it’s never ending out there. They’re building new things as you’re skating it.

Yeah, I’d never seen those spots before.

It was a fantastic time. Jeremy (Knott), I think he films VX very well. I think it came out really good.

Also this year, the Mermaid video?

Yup. I don’t really remember too much from that one.

How many tries did it take you to switch tre up the three and Embarcadero?

You just mentioned ten god damn fuckin’ parts, they’re all blurring together to me.

You’re the one that filmed them and lived through them!

I had done that switch tre up the day before, then the next day I wanted to go back and film it with the switch 360 down. I did the switch tre up fifteen time without a doubt. That was the easy part. That’s what’s fucked up. I couldn’t switch 360 down the set to save my life. I could’ve done any other trick in the whole god damn book. I probably landed on ten 360s and couldn’t ride away. It was just that day. You know some days you can tre flip all day but you can’t do a kickflip. I couldn’t let the switch front three rip. But when it happened, I was happy about it.

That’s a great line.

For sheezy I drank a twelve pack after that [laughs]. Yeah I was on one that week. Well I wasn’t on one, probably a little too many beers from time to time. It happens.

Photo Credit: Blair Alley

Hey, you got ten video parts in ten years, you’re doing fine. You end up skating to a lot of Kool Keith and Tommy Guerrero over the years. How’d you end up skating to those two artists?

I always like Kool Keith, like from when I was a teenager. I always liked the way his rapping sounded in skate videos, he was in a few East Coast videos growing up. So I always wanted to skate to him. His beats are so random, all his songs are pretty bangin’, there will always be a beat for whatever kind of skateboarder you are. Now Tommy’s stuff is good as fuck too. Obviously the complete opposite of Kool Keith, but he’s very talented and it’s just way mellower. It’s jazzy style you know? It’s got a good feel to it. It worked out because of the obvious connection—Krooked, me, him, working together.

Well that’s the last of the video part questions.

I’m working on one now. What are you talking about?

I was gonna ask, how do you see the future of your skating and filming video parts?

Blair, I’m halfway done too right now [laughs]. I’m halfway done with a VX part and I’m halfway done with an HD part.

Really? Jesus, what are they for?

Well, we’re chipping away at them. It doesn’t need to come out this year, it doesn’t need to come out next year. But it’s on its way. I think we’re working on a Venture video.

That’s tight. Glad to hear it. Thanks for taking the time to do this interview.

No problemo.