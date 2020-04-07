15 YEARS OF PRESTIGE: The Story of a Skateshop

April 7, 2020 By

A visual journey into a small town skateshop with a big time impact, from the view of the skaters past and present.

Nestled humbly on the outskirts of downtown, Prestige Skateshop has been the core for skateboarding in the Boise, Idaho area for well over a decade. Follow along with the team as they revisit some of their favorite adventures.

A film by Colin H. Clark

