2nd Nature, Barça Boys

May 15, 2020 By

2nd Nature takes a trip to Barcelona, Spain just days before lockdown. Filmed March 1-8, 2020 – 2ndnatureskate.com
Featuring – Andrew Singh, Mike Bart, Paul Hintz, Mike Sass, Marcus Eagel, Roland Schulz, Joey Wilson and Ilja Judizki
Video by – Mike Sass

