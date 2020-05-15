2nd Nature, Barça Boys

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

2nd Nature takes a trip to Barcelona, Spain just days before lockdown. Filmed March 1-8, 2020 – 2ndnatureskate.com Featuring – Andrew Singh, Mike Bart, Paul Hintz, Mike Sass, Marcus Eagel, Roland Schulz, Joey Wilson and Ilja Judizki Video by – Mike Sass

