A very well filmed and edited update on the Paris scene. That city will always be one of the best for skating and just straight living.

Filmed and edited by Jimmy Cholley

Additional Filming by Kemisse Zouikri

Skaters in order of appearance

Joshua Marques

Tyler Chew

Steven Faure

Santiago Sasson

Morgan Katomba

Ambroise Fardel

Thomas Courteille

Pierre Subra

Quentin Ciurko

Florian Taverne

Alix Malnati

Ali Jbiloul

Andre Treijinha

Victor Cascarigny

Jerome Sossou

Leo Cholet

Leo Spartacus

Paul Austin

Lucas Languasco,

Skyler Trent

Cesar Dubroca

Adrien Chabiron

Amelien Foures