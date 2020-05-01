*2ND*

A very well filmed and edited update on the Paris scene. That city will always be one of the best for skating and just straight living.

Filmed and edited by Jimmy Cholley

Additional Filming by Kemisse Zouikri

Skaters in order of appearance
Joshua Marques
Tyler Chew
Steven Faure
Santiago Sasson
Morgan Katomba
Ambroise Fardel
Thomas Courteille
Pierre Subra
Quentin Ciurko
Florian Taverne
Alix Malnati
Ali Jbiloul
Andre Treijinha
Victor Cascarigny
Jerome Sossou
Leo Cholet
Leo Spartacus
Paul Austin
Lucas Languasco,
Skyler Trent
Cesar Dubroca
Adrien Chabiron
Amelien Foures

