35 Years of Etnies

As a skateboarder-owned brand that has remained true to its mission since 1986, etnies thanks skateboarding for an unforgettable 35-year ride! In 2021, etnies salutes its past, enjoys the present and looks to continue pushing the limits in the future.

etnies CEO, owner and a skateboarder, Pierre-Andre shares the brand’s story in a video released today.