3819 Marla | Spencer Semien Part

September 2, 2021 By

Spencer cranks out another rad part. Check it out.

Filmed by: Grant Thomas, Michael Bell, Nate Stout, Shane Darnell, Daniel Lee, Brent Hyden, Steven Page

Guest Skaters: Tony Sanchez, John Hererra, Neeeze Hata, Martin Garcia Judson Farhat

LTG
Immunity_Work_Ad_MJ_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS