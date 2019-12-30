3rd Base Interview: Hiroki Muraoka

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

TWS presents, in association with adidas skateboarding, 3rd Base. A year in the life of the adidas Japan skate team through the 16mm lens of a 70s TV show. Give it another watch above, then catch up with Hiroki in the interview below.

Directed by Thomas Ormonde.

Interview by Laurence Keefe

Hi Hiroki, where are you from?

Tottori prefecture in Japan.

Are security guards in Tottori as crazy as in Tokyo?

Nope. Usually nobody cares about street skating there, but in Tokyo everybody hates street skating.

What’s your worst kick-out experience so far?

When I tried a Smith grind in a university here, teachers and security guards caught us then they were saying they found scratches on the rail so I would have to pay to fix it. Luckily I didn’t get that phone call, yet…

Photo Credit: Shinsaku

Is it hard to skate in Tokyo these days?

Yeah. I’m trying to film after midnight or outside Tokyo at the moment.

Why do you think people are so strict with skating in Japan?

Japanese people try not to bother other people I guess. People are quiet in public space but skating is noisy. A lot of people live in Tokyo so there’s not much space.

You were in the States earlier this year. How did that compare?

I was feeling skating in New York. I didn’t get kicked out much either. I found bunch of pole jam spots in Philadelphia as well.

It’s hard to find a nice pole jam spot in Tokyo because the government fixes them real quick when they get broken.

How was filming for 3rd base?

I was on a mission to film a bunch of hippy jump tricks. That was kind a experiment for my skating and I wanted to film some kind of nbd trick.

What trick took the most time?

Varial flip hippy jump on the bump to bar.

How do you do those funny tricks where the board goes under the rail?

Just pop very quickly when the board goes under the rail. It’s hard to explain.

What’s the next Gonz Ollie type trick you’re working on?

Secret.

Have you ever done a fakie Gonz Ollie?

No [laughs].

How come you’re so good at baseball? Did you play as a kid?

I liked playing baseball when I was kid. Not good though.

The scene where you get tackled by security in 3rd base. Did you get hurt?

Actually I got injured from that tackle. I got a graze and a swellbow. Fuck those security guards!

What other video projects do you have coming up?

The Traffic video comes out soon. All the footage is in NYC and Philadelphia.

Who’s your favourite Japanese skater?

Deshi.

Who has the quickest feet in the world?

Glen Fox.

How many beers do you think you can drink and still land a tre flip?

Depends on the size. Maybe ten?

What advice do you have for foreigners coming to skate in Japan?

Respect the locals. That’s it!

Anything else you’d like to say to TWS readers?

Arigato yo!