3rd Base Interview: Kento Yoshioka

TWS presents, in association with adidas skateboarding, 3rd Base. A year in the life of the adidas Japan skate team through the 16mm lens of a 70s TV show. Give it another watch above, then catch up with Kento in the interview below.

Directed by Thomas Ormonde.

Interview by Laurence Keefe

Photo Credit: MASA

When did you get on adidas?

I started getting shoes around two years ago, but only officially got on the team about six months ago.

How is the team in Japan?

Everyone’s got a different style and character, so it’s always fun.

How long were you filming for 3rd base?

I’d only just got on the team, so only around three months.

How is street skating in Tokyo?

Too strict! People call the cops on you straight away. They care too much about other people’s business.

What’s the craziest thing that happened to you so far in Tokyo?

Homeless life.

The worst kickout to date?

Paying 260,000 yen (around $2,400) for damaging a curb.

How was it dressing as a security guard for 3rd Base? Wanna be an actor?

Pretty sketchy. We had to film so many retakes.

What other countries have you skated in?

US (New York), Australia, South Korea, Thailand, etc.

Where’s next?

I want to go to Europe. France, England, Spain, everywhere!

What other video projects are you working on now?

Lenz III, a part for Evisen, Kenthw video and a few more.

What’s your favorite trick from 3rd base?

Hiroki, Gonz Ollie to manual.

What trick are you working on now?

Streetplant haha.

What are your inspirations in skating?

Old skate videos, punk, comedy shows etc.

Who’s your favorite Japanese skater?

Shake Junzi