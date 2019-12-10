5 Trick Fix: Marek Zaprazny

December 10, 2019 By

Marek’s been on fire this year: He went pro for Primitive, had an amazing solo part, and helped make Encore one of the year’s strongest videos. Here’re five more tricks just for us.

5 Trick Fix, Kilian Zehnder 5 Trick Fix, Kilian Zehnder

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS