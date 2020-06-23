Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A clip by Sami El Hassani for Pop Trading Company with the support of Converse CONS featuring Willem van Dijk, Jair Gravenberch, Mats Edel, Othmar van Rijswijk, Alex Raeymaekers and Billy Hoogendijk.

