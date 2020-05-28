7 Hills Trailer

Some good homies who are doing amazing work in Amman, Jordan have a documentary premiering tomorrow about their skatepark/nonprofit. It’s only live for 24 hours starting at 9 AM PST. Great people who’ve made an incredible skatepark for the locals and tons of refugee kids.

The 7 Hills skatepark teaches children from all over the world how to skate, and lessons in humanity. A truly uplifting story of people overcoming hate.