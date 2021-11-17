A Day in SF with Tommy Guerrero, Dennis Busenitz and Frank Gerwer

Tommy, Dennis and Frank cruised around Miley and the hills in the Sunset for the release of TG’s new Acrylics Collection. Enjoy the vibes, go push with your friends and make some art!

