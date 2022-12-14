ACTIVATED | Versed Skateshop

December 14, 2022 By

Coming out of Indianapolis, Indiana, Versed Skateboard Shop recently released its first shop video, Activated. Featuring full parts from Austin Bland and shop owner Aaron Vaughn. Sprinkled in is footage from the younger shop cats as well.

SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS