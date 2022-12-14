ACTIVATED | Versed Skateshop

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Coming out of Indianapolis, Indiana, Versed Skateboard Shop recently released its first shop video, Activated. Featuring full parts from Austin Bland and shop owner Aaron Vaughn. Sprinkled in is footage from the younger shop cats as well.

